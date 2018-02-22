Barnaby Joyce should resign, Nationals backbencher Andrew Broad says

Updated 22 February 2018, 22:40 AEDT

Andrew Broad says Barnaby Joyce should resign as Deputy Prime Minister to "spend some time on the backbench", making him the first federal Nationals MP to publicly air an opinion the party leader should step down.

The Deputy PM is now facing a public call to step aside from within his own ranks. (Credit: ABC)

Barnaby Joyce should quit the frontbench, his Nationals colleague Andrew Broad has announced.

The Member for Mallee told the ABC Mr Joyce should resign as Deputy Prime Minister to "spend some time on the backbench", making him the first federal Nationals MP to publicly air an opinion that the party leader should step down.

Members of the National Party are due to meet in Canberra next week.

Mr Broad said he would tell that meeting Mr Joyce should resign as leader and go to the backbench for a time.

His colleague Ian Macdonald, an LNP senator, made similar calls for Mr Joyce to step aside as leader last Saturday.

Mr Broad said the fact that Mr Joyce was not able to be acting prime minister while Malcolm Turnbull is in the United States influenced his decision.

"I need to know as a Member of Parliament that the person who is going to be the acting prime minister has got their mind on the job," he said.

"At this point in time it is not fit for Barnaby to … step up as acting PM.

"The Prime Minister has seen that to be evident at this point for Barnaby's best interest, and for the national best interest and for the National Party's best interest."

Earlier this week, former Nationals leader John Anderson urged the party to resolve the leadership issue quickly.

Mr Broad would not say who he thought should replace Mr Joyce as leader, but said he was not seeking the position himself.

He stopped short of calling for a spill motion to force a leadership vote on Monday, but said he would bring a resolution from his branch calling on Mr Joyce to take time out.

Mr Broad said he had spoken briefly to Mr Joyce to warn him that he would be making the public call for him to stand aside.

Deputy Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce responded to Mr Broad's call and said all Nationals MPs were welcome to bring issues to the party room and they were always discussed internally in confidence.

But Senator McKenzie said, "there is no stronger advocate for regional Australia than Barnaby Joyce".

The Nationals Minister Nigel Scullion said he was confident Mr Joyce would survive any push to remove him.

"If I was a betting man, I'd think Barnaby Joyce would still be Deputy Prime Minister at the end of Monday," Senator Scullion told RN.

He said Mr Joyce was the victim of a "witch hunt" — and Mr Broad was wrong to say Mr Joyce was too distracted to perform as leader.

"I disagree completely with Andrew, and I like Andrew, he's a friend of mine," Senator Scullion said.

"But I can tell you, I've worked closely with Barnaby, and right up until when he took leave, you know, he had his mind completely on the job."

The interview Mr Joyce gave to Fairfax Media meant his story was front-page news again today and influenced Mr Broad's decision to call for his leader to quit.

"He's meant to be taking a break and he's clearly playing to the media," Mr Broad said.

"This is an issue that we should have let quietly die and [said] let's get on with the core job, but he is not prepared to do that.

"I think if you are having a break you are better to go and regroup."

Liberals' Hastie also takes aim

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie also took aim at Mr Joyce, and said he was glad to see Mr Broad take the initiative.

"No one is perfect but, as I said, the office of Deputy Prime Minister is the second highest in the land, it requires character, and I believe he [Joyce] has failed that character test," Mr Hastie said.

Mr Hastie said the decision on leadership was ultimately one for the Nationals party room — but he wanted the saga to end.

"I'm tired of talking about it which is why I'm glad Andrew Broad is bringing this all to a head," he said.

"The sooner this is resolved the better."

Earlier today Mr Broad hinted at his feelings about the Nationals leadership on Twitter, sharing a quote from the late evangelist Billy Graham.

Mr Joyce has said this week he has no intention of quitting as leader.

If he did lose his job as Nationals leader it would mean the nation would have a new deputy prime minister.

Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack is considered favourite to replace Mr Joyce if there is a leadership change.