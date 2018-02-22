Police probe whether 'dangerous drug' behind suspected mass overdose was bought online

Updated 22 February 2018, 13:00 AEDT

Mobile phones have been seized and crime scenes established as detectives investigate whether school students who suffered suspected drug overdoses on the Gold Coast bought the drugs online.

Paramedics were called to Saint Stephen's College at Upper Coomera on Wednesday afternoon after teachers noticed the boys were unaware of their surroundings and nauseous.

Seven boys aged 14 and 15 were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in varying levels of consciousness — four were in a critical condition.

Of the seven taken to hospital, six remain in care and one has been discharged.

This morning the Gold Coast Health Service listed four of the boys as being in an unstable condition and two serious.

A spokesperson for Gold Coast Health said: "We continue to treat six patients and they are all steadily improving."



The incident has rocked the Saint Stephen's community, with some worried parents now weighing up their options.

"It is going to happen anywhere, but you would like to think at a GPS-type school that you would have less of issue. I will have to seriously consider if I leave my children at this school to be honest," parent Greg Peters said.

"I'm disappointed that it has happened, but it is not the school's fault."

Crime scenes were established at the school while police seized mobile phones and electronic devices.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit are heading up the investigation and are due to provide an update on the case this morning.

It is not clear when toxicology results will be returned.

Inspector Tony Wormald said the students had taken something they should not have.

"There's a number of different types of drugs that it could be … once we find out the toxicology coming back from the hospital we'll be able to make a better determination," he said.

"Whatever it is, it's a dangerous drug — we are making some inquiries as to whether or not they've actually purchased it off the internet themselves."

Inspector Wormald said several students were helping with their inquiries.

Drug use not as rare as parents think, expert says

University of Queensland drug expert Professor Jake Najman said it was not easy for just anyone to buy drugs through the "dark web" and hide your identity.

"To log on to the sites [on the dark web] and find ways of paying for drugs through these illicit sites is not easy," he said.

"So how these people have managed to do it, we need to know about that so that we can stop other young people from doing it."

Professor Najman said it was important for authorities to figure out who supplied the drugs and where they came from.

"They are rumoured to be related to GBH but whether they've tweaked it or found some other chemical composition associated with them we don't know," he said.

"It just seems very, very strange.

"This sounds like a deadly mixture that is being sold and you wonder who the heck is selling this kind of mixture and why people didn't find out about it.

"This is in fact the largest negative reaction, nasty consequences of an unknown product, that I have ever heard of and it raises the questions for who manufactured this and what they have put in it."

However he warned parents that drug use by teenagers at school was fairly common.

"[We're] talking maybe even 30 per cent of young people at school experimenting with drugs, so the notion that kids trying drugs at school is rare and unusual is unlikely," he said.

"Young people will often exchange drugs and share drugs as part of a social activity, but the vast majority who do this rarely have a negative effect."

However Professor Najman said it was extremely rare to see such a dangerous mass drug overdose like this one at a high school.

"I've never heard of anything like it, it's really a one-off,"

"This kind of serious reaction we are dealing with, I'd say, we usually only see a handful of cases a year in Queensland."

School concerned, says principal

Saint Stephen's College principal Jamie Dorrington told parents on Facebook it was likely the students had ingested some kind of substance.

"While this is obviously of concern to me, it does allow me to reassure you that their illness was not due to anything contagious," he wrote.

"Students all received appropriate care as soon as we were alerted to the problem — much of what the current media is saying is an exaggeration."

Gold Coast Deputy Mayor Donna Gates said she has contacted the school to offer her support.

"I'm extremely concerned and disturbed by that news — it is a wonderful school, it is an incredible school community — and I know the school well and many of the parents and my heart just goes out to them," she said.

"I don't know there is anything anyone can do at this stage other than hope everyone recovers and the school community copes with the situation."