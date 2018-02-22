Shaun Barker's killers sentenced to life in prison over 'horrific' murder

Updated 22 February 2018, 10:25 AEDT

When homicide detectives turned up to Stephen Armitage's door, he wasn't fazed.

Stephen Armitage played the victim when police knocked on his door and raided his home in July 2014.

The reality was anything but — nine months earlier he had carried out the brutal torture and murder of a young father, burning his body and dumping the remains in a Queensland forest.

A police investigation was triggered when a skull was discovered, and experts were able to identify it as belonging to missing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker.

The arrival of homicide detectives probing Mr Barker's murder was a clear sign that Armitage had become a prime suspect, but even then he was confident of getting away with it.

Later it would emerge just how cocky he was, with the victim's sister accusing him of posting a bizarre photo on social media where he posed shirtless in bed with a skull, while his hands were tied to the bedhead.

Armitage was just as nonchalant when he was interviewed by Fairfax Media as the police raids unfolded his home at Cooloola Cove, about 220 kilometres north of Brisbane.

"Never met him mate," Armitage said of Mr Barker.

"Apparently one of the rumours is he was my ex-wife's boyfriend.

"The rumours are bullshit. I'd be buying the guy a beer if he was my ex-wife's boyfriend, not burying him in a hole."

Armitage complained how police had taken his computers and phones, and whinged that they had broken his bed while searching the property.

"While everybody thinks I've killed some c***, they're all leaving me alone. Nobody's game to come near me because they think they're going to be next," he said.

"Help me God, when I find the c*** who set me up talking shit, then they can come back looking for me."

A few months later, the police did come back looking for Armitage.

They charged him with murder after garnering evidence from covert recordings and secret Crime and Corruption Commission hearings.

They also charged his son Matthew and another man William Dean, alleging the trio were responsible for savagely attacking Mr Barker over an unpaid drug debt.

Throughout several trials, the Supreme Court heard evidence Mr Barker had been kept in one of Armitage's commercial fishing eskies, denied food and water and tied to a tree.

There were also reports his bones had been broken and his genitals had been covered in honey to attract ants.

"It's certainly one of the most horrific ones that have occurred in recent times," former veteran superintendent Dave Hutchinson said when the charges were laid.

During sentencing for the trio on Wednesday, Justice David Jackson said while it was difficult to know how reliable some of the evidence was, the trio had inflicted "severe pain and suffering" on their victim.

"Shaun Barker was being tortured to provide some kind of information, probably about drugs, that the defendants ... thought he had taken," he said.

The trio burnt Mr Barker's body in a fire pit and later scattered his bones in the forest in an attempt to cover up the murder, Justice Jackson said.

The Armitages and Dean will now serve life sentences for Mr Barker's murder and for interfering with a corpse.

They will not be eligible for parole for a minimum 20 years.

Outside court, Mr Barker's sister Sheridan Mollenhauer said she was relieved.

"The only gift I've got left is justice, it's been a hard four years," she said.

ABC/AAP