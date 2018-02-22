Trump's suggestion of arming teachers in wake of Florida shooting 'nuts', Kim Beazley says

Updated 22 February 2018, 21:05 AEDT

The former Labor leader and ambassador to the US savages the US President's suggestion made in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead that teachers be armed, saying "this ain't the O.K.

Former Labor leader Kim Beazley has lashed US President Donald Trump's suggestion of arming teachers in response to the Florida school mass shooting as "nuts".

Mr Trump said arming teachers and sports coaches, as well as using armed former military personnel to provide school security, could help stop massacres in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sitting among survivors and parents who made emotional appeals for change, Mr Trump promised stronger background checks on people wishing to buy a gun and a "strong emphasis on the mental health", but said teachers could help end attacks quickly.

"If you had a teacher … who was adept at firearms, it could very well end the attack very quickly," Mr Trump, who acknowledged the idea would be controversial, said.

"They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone."

But the suggestion was savaged by Mr Beazley, a former ambassador to the United States.

"I certainly don't see that happening — that's nuts," Mr Beazley told the ABC.

"I mean, the simple fact of the matter is you cannot have teachers wandering around as gunmen.

"You know teachers. We all know teachers. We've been taught by teachers. We know what sort of people they are. They're not gunfighters.

"This ain't the O.K. Corral in every high school."

Mr Beazley said he had a huge amount of admiration for the schoolchildren leading the charge for changes to American gun laws.

"Now what has to happen is the Americans have to get a grip on themselves on the subject of guns, and a proper understanding of their history, which is not the understanding that is taught by the National Rifle Association," Mr Beazley said.

"[I have] immense admiration for those kids.

"The NRA and the political class have suddenly run into something that they never expected — and that is a suffering group of youngsters who are world-class debaters — and they're getting a world-class backside kicking, and richly they deserve it."

'Part of the culture there', Hockey says

Speaking to 7.30 on Wednesday night, former federal treasurer Joe Hockey, who replaced Mr Beazley as ambassador to the US, said he was left numb by America's firearms culture.

"There's a certain numbness now — a horrible numbness — that is associated with mass killings in the United States," Mr Hockey said.

"I find that pretty confronting that people say prayers, lower the flag, and then tend to move on.

"But, you know, it's such a part of the culture here [in the US].

"I've been dumbfounded how … ingrained gun ownership is in the culture of everyday Americans."

There has been some congressional support for Mr Trump's move to ban bump stocks, which convert semi-automatic weapons into automatic guns.

Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, said the move to ban bump stocks was "long overdue", but he said more had to be done, adding "weapons of war do not belong on our streets".

Congressman Steve Stivers, who heads the Republicans' re-election campaign, also supported the move, saying bump stocks "only serve to spread shots in as wide of range and as quickly as possible, providing no legitimate sporting use and have no place in our communities".