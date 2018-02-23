Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Nationals leader, Deputy PM

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Nationals leader, Deputy PM

Print

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Nationals leader, Deputy PM

Updated 23 February 2018, 18:10 AEDT
By political reporter Lucy Sweeney

Barnaby Joyce says he is resigning as Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister, departing with a swipe at the "leakers" who he says have undermined him.

Follow live.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories