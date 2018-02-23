Barnaby Joyce's sexual harassment accuser upset complaint now public

Updated 24 February 2018, 0:25 AEDT

The West Australian woman who made a sexual harassment complaint against Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is upset her concerns have been made public against her wishes.

A spokesman for Mr Joyce said the "claims" from the WA woman were "spurious and defamatory".

On Friday Mr Joyce confirmed he had asked for the matter to be referred to police.

"I have asked for the right of that person who's made the allegation and I've asked for my right to defence that that be referred to police," he said.

Mr Joyce declined to discuss the allegation further.

The ABC understands the complaint, made by a West Australian woman, is "serious" and relates to an allegation of sexual harassment.

The lawyer acting for the woman said she was upset her complaint had been made public.

Other women who are aware of the case are also furious the matter is now in the public arena.

The ABC has been told the woman, who has a high profile in WA, elected to raise her concerns directly with the National Party and is prepared to stand by her claims.

The ABC understands at least one Nationals MP contacted the party's federal president Larry Anthony this week to enquire whether the party had adequate processes in place to consider any past and future allegations of inappropriate behaviour, should they arise.

The ABC contacted Mr Anthony to verify what the party's internal processes were, and to enquire as to whether any other concerns had been raised about Mr Joyce.

Mr Anthony said he had "no further comment".

Mr Joyce seeking legal advice over allegations

Mr Joyce was under increasing pressure after his party confirmed it had received the sexual harassment allegation.

Mr Joyce has told other media outlets he was seeking legal advice.

He was already under pressure to resign following the publication of a story confirming he had an affair with a member of his staff Vikki Campion and they are now expecting a baby boy.

The acting Prime Minister Mathias Cormann said it would be inappropriate to comment on the sexual harassment allegation against Mr Joyce.

"Any allegation of sexual harassment is very serious," Senator Cormann said.

"Barnaby Joyce has denied the allegation, but it's being investigated. And subject to the outcomes of that investigation, obviously, the appropriate steps would follow."

Yesterday Nationals MP Andrew Broad became the first Nationals MP to call for Mr Joyce to resign.

The Nationals party room will meet on Monday, but at this stage that only includes members of the Lower House because Senate estimates will be on.

Some Nationals have told the ABC privately they are frustrated by the damage Mr Joyce has already done to his party.

While leading a major delegation to the United States, Mr Turnbull was asked twice about whether he still supported Mr Joyce and told reporters it was not up to him.

"Barnaby Joyce is the leader of the National Party of Australia, as leader of the National Party of Australia in a Coalition Government, he is my Deputy Prime Minister," he said.