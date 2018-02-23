Malcolm Turnbull bats off Barnaby Joyce questions in Washington DC as Nationals vie for leadership

Updated 23 February 2018, 11:20 AEDT

Turmoil inside the National Party follows Malcolm Turnbull to Washington DC, while back home a junior Nationals minister puts his hand up for the leadership in the event Barnaby Joyce has to go.

Barnaby Joyce has insisted this week he will not be stepping down. (Credit: ABC)

Turmoil inside the National Party has followed Malcolm Turnbull to Washington DC, where the Prime Minister has said it is up to the Nationals to decide whether Barnaby Joyce keeps his job.

Mr Joyce's leadership is under pressure and the ABC understands junior minister David Gillespie wants the job if it is vacant.

While leading a major delegation to the United States, Mr Turnbull was asked twice about whether he still supported Mr Joyce and told reporters it was not up to him.

"Barnaby Joyce is the leader of the National Party of Australia, as leader of the National Party of Australia in a Coalition Government, he is my Deputy Prime Minister," he said.

Mr Joyce is on personal leave for a week, but has made it clear in media interviews this week he does not intend to quit the leadership.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is acting as prime minister while Mr Turnbull is away and Mr Joyce is on leave.

Senator Cormann was also questioned about Mr Joyce's leadership of the party today, and repeated the Prime Minister's comments.

"The leadership of the National Party is a matter for the National Party."

Pressure built on the Deputy Prime Minister yesterday when Nationals backbencher Andrew Broad called for him to resign and said he would make that point at a party meeting next week.

"I need to know as a Member of Parliament that the person who is going to be the acting prime minister has got their mind on the job," he said.

"At this point in time it is not fit for Barnaby to … step up as acting PM."

Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie endorsed that view.

"My view is that authority forgets a dying king, and fundamentally, Barnaby failed a character test," he said.

Mr Hastie said the decision on leadership was ultimately one for the Nationals party room — but he wanted the saga to end.

"I'm tired of talking about it, which is why I'm glad Andrew Broad is bringing this all to a head," he said.

"The sooner this is resolved the better."

Nationals leadership contest now a real prospect

Now that Dr Gillespie has signalled he would be a candidate if there is a vacancy, it is likely there would be a leadership contest, as there is also significant backing for Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack.

Dr Gillespie represents the federal seat of Lyne, on the New South Wales Mid North Coast, and is the Assistant Families Minister.

Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie responded to Mr Broad's call yesterday and said all Nationals MPs were welcome to bring issues to the party room and they were always discussed internally in confidence.

But Senator McKenzie said, "there is no stronger advocate for regional Australia than Barnaby Joyce".

Nationals Senate leader Nigel Scullion said he was confident Mr Joyce would survive any push to remove him.

"If I was a betting man, I'd think Barnaby Joyce would still be Deputy Prime Minister at the end of Monday," Senator Scullion told RN.