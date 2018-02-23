Woolworths first-half profit surges 38pc to $969m

Updated 23 February 2018, 11:25 AEDT

Woolworths' recovery from its diverting Masters debacle is on track, with first-half profit jumping 38 per cent to $969 million and underlying earnings up almost 15 per cent.

Woolies' underlying earnings were up 15 per cent (Credit: ABC)

Woolworths' recovery from its diverting Masters debacle is on track, with first-half profit jumping 38 per cent to $969 million.

Underlying earnings rose almost 15 per cent to $902 million on the back of a 3.8 per cent increase in sales.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said while the results were promising, there was still work to do.

"At the end of the 2017 financial year, we said that we were moving from turnaround to transformation," Mr Banducci told investors.

"In the current half we have seen some early signs of this transformation with good progress on a number of strategic initiatives and pleasing sales growth from all our businesses."

Two years ago Woolworths reported its first full-year loss of $1.24 billion, weighed down by massive write-downs from its messy exit from its Masters hardware foray.

At the time, underlying sales across the business were falling as management became increasingly distracted with its problems with Masters.

This time around sales appear to be picking up, with 5 per cent in the important Australian food division — a result which was ahead of market expectations.

Woolworths now growing faster than Coles

Importantly, it cemented Woolworths supermarket chain back in front of its bitter rival Coles in terms of the important metric of like-for-like sales growth.

Coles had been growing at a faster rate for several years until it reported relatively flat 1.9 per cent growth earlier this week.

Strong alcohol sales in Dan Murphy and BWS outlets, as well as in the ALH hotel chain, also buoyed the bottom line.

Morgan Stanley retail analyst Thomas Kierath said the result was ahead of expectations with the impact of cheaper food diminishing.

Mr Kierath noted margins were also generally wider than expected.

Discontinued businesses still chipping in

Woolworths also pocketed some handy cash from its discontinued operations in petrol and home improvements — the old Masters business.

Woolworths — which plans to offload its fuel retailing business to BP for $1.8 billion — booked a 27 per cent increase in petrol earnings to $95 million from the half.

Whether it remains a "discontinued" item on the balance sheet depends very much on the ACCC's action block the sale late last year.

Mr Banducci said petrol would continue to be "classified as held for sale" as Woolworths assessed its options and the agreement with BP remained in place.

Woolworths also found another $27 million in loose change from Masters closure; handy but unlikely to erase the pain of the billions blown up in the venture.

Big W still a big loser

With Masters consigned to history, Woolworths now has one problem child left.

The Big W department store chain showed moderate improvement, but still booked a $10 million loss, down from a $69 million loss 12 months ago.

"A focus on lowering prices for our customers has driven higher volumes [at Big W] but at a lower average selling price with gross profit dollars largely unchanged," Mr Banducci said.

"While this continues to be a multi-year turn around, we currently expect the Big W loss for the 2018 financial year to be $80-$120 million."

Investors were rewarded with a 26 per cent boost in interim dividend, up from 34 cent per share to 43 cents.

However, they did not show much thanks, deciding to cut and run on the numbers with Woolworths shares tumbling 2 per cent to $27.10 (at 10:30am AEST) in a generally stronger market.

CMC Markets Michael McCarthy said despite the good news, Woolworths shares may see a "sell the fact" reaction.

"The share price rose into the result, and the valuation now looks stretched at around 20 times earnings," Mr McCarthy said.