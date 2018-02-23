Woolworths widens the gap on Coles as supermarket chain goes back to basics

Updated 23 February 2018, 18:35 AEDT

After seven years of losing the the supermarkets' battle of the aisles, could Woolworths win the war by going back to basics?

Woolworths is back in the fast lane after years stuck in Coles' rear vision mirror. (Credit: ABC)

It is hard to believe that just 18 months ago Woolworths was at rock bottom.

It suffered a $1.2bn full-year loss in 2016, thanks to its disastrous foray into the Masters hardware chain.

But that was then and this is now.

Masters has been ditched and Woolies has gone back to basics, spending $1 billion dollars lowering prices to compete with Coles and Aldi.

"The thing we've been focusing on is our customer needs, whether it's price, convenience, fresh food or service," Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci told the ABC

"We've been working on all four, and it really came together in the last half in many ways for us."

Coles going cold

While Woolworths' headline half-year profit of nearly $1bn was a handy turnaround from the $1.2 billion full-year loss of two years ago, it is food and liquor where Woolies is once again cementing its dominance over Coles.

Woolworths' pre-tax profit was up 9 per cent to $1.2bn.

Coles' earnings for the half, meanwhile, slumped 14 per cent to $790m.

"In the second quarter we saw the best sales growth we'd seen for quite some time, the best transaction growth, and importantly some very positive customer service measures coming through," Rob Cross, the new boss of Wesfarmers — Coles' parent company — said, trying to put a brave face on this week's result.

For some, Coles' fall from grace in the last 12 months or so, after seven years of dominance, is no surprise.

"They started to cut staff hours, which means service levels and product availability slipped," Michael McQueen, the author Momentum, which examines why companies' fortunes rise and fall, argued.

"They also went on a binge of opening stores, but at the same time cut down on the refurbishment of some of their existing stores."

"In the short term that may not make a big impact, but in the long term it did."

After seven years of dominating its bigger rival, Coles' time at the top came to an end in the December quarter of 2016 when Woolworths' sales from stores which had been open for more than 12 months nudged ahead.

Since then, Woolworths' sales and profit performance has been moving further in front, culminating in this latest result.

So how did we get here?

Coles' fortunes has been tied to its "down down" campaign, featuring elderly British rockers Status Quo and more recently Australian singer Casey Donovan.

"The Coles strategy of prices are down down, using the big red hands and so forth has been effective marketing for a long time," advertising industry guru and founder of Thinkerbell, Adam Ferrier, said.

But Mr Ferrier, who has appeared on the ABC's Gruen program, has also had doubts.

He was already sounding alarm bells when the ABC previously spoke to him about Coles, at the height of its dominance over Woolworths, in 2014.

"What you will find is you might rattle or upset the market, but other people can come and match you on price, and as soon as they have matched you on price then it leaves you with nowhere to go," he said back then.

At the time though, the Coles' campaign on price had been so successful that Woolworths felt compelled to copy it with its ill-fated "cheap cheap" commercials.

"Woolworths did lose its way," Mr Ferrier said this week.

"Woolworths stopped talking about being the fresh food people and started doing ridiculous advertising like 'cheap cheap' and stuff like that."

"Then they got their act together and started to refocus on being the fresh food people."

In any contest though, when you reach the top, there's only one way to go, and that's down.

Woolies is clearly on top now, but it raises the question: How long will it last?

"If you can deliver fresh things to the customer, whilst maintaining relatively low prices, that feels like a very dependable brand and a strong kind of position to be in, so I can't see why this cycle wouldn't last five or 10 years," Mr Ferrier said.

It's a bold prediction and one Mr McQueen believes will depend on Woolworths not repeating the mistakes of the recent past.

"Anyone who's been in business knows how easy it is to go from being in a groove to being in a rut and suddenly that tail wind of momentum that's propelling you along becomes a headwind," he said.

For now, the momentum is with Woolworths, the headwinds with Coles.