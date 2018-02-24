Car hits White House security barrier during press conference by Donald Trump and Malcolm Turnbull

Updated 24 February 2018, 8:05 AEDT

The US Secret Service confirms a 'suspicious vehicle' struck a security barrier at the White House during a press conference by US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this morning.

The US Secret Service has confirmed a "suspicious vehicle" struck a security barrier at the White House during a press conference by US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this morning.

The Secret Service said the female driver of the passenger vehicle was in custody.

More to come.