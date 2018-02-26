Labor's Katy Gallagher did not take all 'reasonable steps' to dump UK citizenship, Commonwealth argues

Updated 26 February 2018, 18:25 AEDT

Labor senator Katy Gallagher is fighting to hold onto her spot in Federal Parliament, but the solicitor-general says she cannot claim she did everything she could to renounce her British citizenship.

Katy Gallagher asked for her case to be referred to the High Court last year. (Credit: ABC)

Lawyers for the Commonwealth have ramped up their attack on Labor senator Katy Gallagher, arguing she should not be able to claim she did all she could to renounce her British citizenship before the last election.

The former ACT chief minister asked the Senate to refer her case to the High Court last December, after it became clear UK authorities had not registered her renunciation before the 2016 federal election.

Senator Gallagher argued she took all "reasonable steps" to rid herself of her British citizenship, and claimed she should not be kicked out of Parliament under section 44(1) of the constitution because of administrative processes in the UK.

But in submissions to the court filed on Monday, solicitor-general Stephen Donaghue QC said the "reasonable steps" test should only apply to cases where foreign countries make it near impossible to renounce citizenship.

He said the UK did not fall into that category, and pointed to the judgment in the original citizenship seven cases as backing up his claim.

"The exception is not engaged by foreign laws that make renunciation difficult, but only by foreign laws that make it impossible, or not reasonably possible, to renounce foreign citizenship," Mr Donaghue argued.

"It would be anomalous, and inconsistent with the reasoning in Re: Canavan, if candidates who know they are foreign citizens, and who take reasonable steps to renounce, escape disqualification under s44(i) if their renunciation is not effective.

"Those renunciation requirements are not impossible, or unreasonably difficult, to meet. Indeed, Senator Gallagher ultimately complied with them within a few months of submitting her request for renunciation."

Renunciation submitted 'a year after she sat in parliament'

Mr Donaghue suggested that if the court did not agree with that argument, it should at least accept that Senator Gallagher took too long to renounce her British citizenship.

Senator Gallagher entered Federal Parliament in 2015, handpicked to replace her Labor colleague Kate Laundy when she retired from politics.

"It was not until 20 April 2016 — over a year after she had first sat in parliament and nearly a year since she was pre-selected as a candidate for the upcoming election — that Senator Gallagher submitted her renunciation declaration to the Home Office," Mr Donaghue argued.

"Senator Gallagher ought already have renounced her British citizenship on several occasions over the previous year."

He said the Labor senator could have also made inquiries to the UK Home Office to expedite her renunciation.

Senator Gallagher's lawyers have until next month to provide their submissions to the High Court.