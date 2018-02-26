Louis Tate died at Frankston Hospital after suffering reaction to anaesthetic, coroner finds

Updated 26 February 2018, 13:00 AEDT

A 13-year-old Victorian boy died in hospital not from a reaction to his breakfast, but to an anaesthetic administered after the allergy attack, a coroner finds.

A 13-year-old Victorian boy with severe allergies died in hospital from a reaction to anaesthetic administered to him by staff after he suffered an anaphylactic attack while eating breakfast, a coroner has found.

Louis Tate died at Frankston Hospital in October 2015, and a coronial inquiry was held into his death.

The teenager, who was severely allergic to milk, nuts and eggs, had been admitted for observation after suffering an asthma attack.

The hearing was told the hospital's kitchen did not record his allergies correctly, and Louis had complained to his mother that his tongue was tingling after breakfast.

His mother Gabrielle Catan told the inquest she believer her son died from an allergic reaction to the food.

Louis always carried an EpiPen in case of an anaphylactic attack.

But today coroner Phillip Byrne determined the boy died from a reaction to the anaesthetic administered to him in response to the attack.

He said the anaesthetic caused an extremely rare condition called malignant hypothermia.

Mr Byrne found the allergic reaction to breakfast was a contributing factor to Louis' death because it was the reason he needed anaesthetic to be intubated, but found the medical response at Frankston Hospital was reasonable and adequate.

'Louis would be home if hospital hadn't served breakfast'

The nurse in charge of the children's ward at that time, Helen Hutchins, previously told the court patients' allergies were usually written on a whiteboard in the kitchen — but the 13-year-old's were not.

The hospital now has a computerised system to track allergies and other conditions.

Louis' father Simon Tate said the findings brought mixed emotions for the family.

"We're satisfied the coroner has actually confirmed something that we always knew — that there were allergens in the breakfast that Louis had," he said.

"And ultimately we know that if he hadn't had breakfast he would have been back home with us, and we would not be here.

"The coroner has made some comments about deficient processes in the hospital, that does fill us with some satisfaction, but it's quite mixed as well because on the other side he's made no recommendations."