Michael McCormack sworn in as new Nationals leader in contested vote against George Christensen

Updated 26 February 2018, 13:05 AEDT
By political reporter Matthew Doran

Michael McCormack is sworn in as Australia's new Deputy PM and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport after the Nationals chose him to replace Barnaby Joyce, who formally quit this morning.

The Nationals swear in McCormack as new leader after Barnaby Joyce formally quits, with George Christensen contesting the vote.

Follow developments here live.

