Pauline Hanson scraps bid to kick former One Nation senator Fraser Anning out of Parliament

Updated 26 February 2018, 0:15 AEDT

One Nation will not ask the Senate to consider the eligibility of Senator Fraser Anning, after a public spat between Pauline Hanson and her former colleague.

Senator Fraser Anning split from One Nation on the day he was sworn into Parliament. (Credit: ABC)

One Nation will not ask the Senate to consider the eligibility of senator Fraser Anning, after a public spat between Pauline Hanson and her former colleague.

Senator Anning split from One Nation on the day he was sworn into Parliament, citing a "vitriolic attack" by his former party leader and her staff in his first party room meeting.

Senator Hanson foreshadowed an attempt to get Senator Anning's case referred to the High Court before Parliament returned for 2018, claiming his financial situation made him ineligible for office.

Now, she has changed her mind.

"We're not proceeding with that," Senator Hanson said.

"He's gone Independent, and I'm glad he's not part of my party anyway."

Senator Anning had been facing bankruptcy proceedings before he was declared the replacement for Senator Hanson's lieutenant Malcolm Roberts, who was kicked out of Parliament by the High Court in the dual citizenship fiasco.

The long-time One Nation supporter and his wife had been the guarantors for a loan of more than $200,000, wrapped up in the failed Great Southern agribusiness scheme.

That case was settled out of court, but One Nation had suggested he only cut a deal with Adelaide and Bendigo, which was pursuing the debt, because he was confident of securing a senators salary of almost $200,000 a year.

Being bankrupt or insolvent is a disqualifying factor for potential members or senators under section 44 of the constitution.

Senator Anning now sits as an independent, but has formed an alliance with Australian Conservatives senator Cory Bernardi and Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm.

The High Court is still considering the eligibility of Labor senator Katy Gallagher, who has been caught in the dual citizenship saga.