Dance musicians caught sharing degrading photos of women in secret Facebook group Tracks and Snatch

Updated 27 February 2018, 7:25 AEDT

Australian dance musicians and insiders have been implicated in a secret Facebook group where they shared sexually explicit photos and videos of women without their consent.

The secret male-only Facebook group Tracks and Snatch existed for about four years. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The ABC has spoken to former members of the secret, male-only group called Tracks and Snatch, which existed for about four years before being shut down.

The group has been described as a who's-who of dance musicians and industry insiders.

Freelance reporter Phoebe Loomes has investigated the group and is talking about it publicly for the first time.

"So it's called Tracks and Snatch… because they exchanged music — tracks — and photos of women — snatch."

She was not a member of the group, but her research revealed that posts were often explicit and degrading.

"It's not innocent, it's private sex, there's Snapchats in there, it's all photos without these girls' permission," she said.

"It was upskirts in clubs, girls passed out in clubs, girls passed out in bed after intercourse.

"And then as I found out more about the group I found out things that were worse — mid-sex videos."

Ms Loomes said the group had a culture of one-upmanship, and as time went on the content became more extreme.

Club bills and dance music festival line-ups have been criticised for being stacked with more men than women.

Ms Loomes argues the group is indicative of the problems with female representation in the dance music industry.

"These powerful men spent the formative years of their career denigrating women," she said.

"They do not respect women."

The group no longer exists, but Ms Loomes said it will take a long time for the dance music genre to heal from the damage it has caused.

'A massive bro problem'

Some men in the music industry told the ABC they were briefly added to Tracks and Snatch, but left when they realised what the group entailed.

Rowan Dix, a singer and DJ, performs as Joyride and is a prominent member of the Australian dance music scene.

"It was I guess equal parts producers and music-makers from around the country sharing tracks that they'd made to other DJs but then also photos of women," he said.

"From sharing photos that these girls had posted online already, to photos that had been sent to these guys privately."

Raph Lauren, a DJ and producer, was also added to the group but left very quickly.

"Straight away it was pretty apparent that there was going to be softcore porn in this group and not really what I want to be seeing randomly when I open up Facebook," he said.

"But I think the reality is that there's a massive bro problem in the Australian music scene in festival culture, and I think particularly in Australian dance music."

The Signal comes out first thing every morning on the ABC Listen app. You can also subscribe to the podcast.