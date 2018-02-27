Low mortgage arrears shows housing market unlikely to collapse: Westpac

Updated 28 February 2018, 1:20 AEDT

Despite fears of a major correction in Australian property, Westpac says borrowers are not falling behind in their repayments, which is protecting the market.

Will Australian property fall off a cliff this year? Unlikely given low mortgage arrears, says Westpac. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The big question in the housing market is whether the whole edifice is tethered by a gossamer thread waiting to be sucked into the abyss by overstretched borrowers bailing out.

On the latest research from Westpac's economics team, the answer is probably not; Australian property appears to be built on far sturdier footings.

In its first Housing Pulse research note for the year, Westpac said breaking down mortgage arrears data nationally points to "benign conditions" unlikely to spark a rush of distressed sales.

The Westpac analysis is derived from the performance of securitised mortgages put together by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which details the proportion of loans that are more than 30 days in arrears — in most cases meaning they have missed at least one repayment.

Westpac said after a significant slowdown in 2017, and with the Sydney market witnessing prices falling for the first time in more than five years, this year is shaping as a critical test of the market's resilience.

"Many of the factors behind the slowdown [are] still in place — macro-prudential restrictions, weaker foreign buyer demand, stretched affordability, and a lift in new dwelling supply — and policy unlikely to provide a boost," the study noted.

Westpac said it put mortgage arrears under the microscope as distressed seller are often prepared to accept low offers and in extreme situations, may be faced with "forced sales".

"When the share of urgent or distressed sellers in a market rises, this often acts as a catalyst for market-wide price declines — this dynamic, coupled with massive physical oversupply, was a key feature of US housing slump in 2007-09."

Little evidence of distressed selling

However, Westpac's findings do not support the tumbling over the cliff scenario here.

By the end of 2017 the arrears rate was 1.2 per cent, down slightly from 1.3 per cent at the end of 2016

Arrears were in line with the long-run average

Arrears well below historical peaks of 1.7-to-1.9 per cent.

In the supposedly super-heated New South Wales market, mortgage arrears are the lowest nationally at just 0.8 per cent, below the state's long-term average of 1.4 per cent.

"Arrears were notably higher in NSW through the 2003-07 tightening cycle peak, highlighting both the higher debt servicing load in the state and a range of market-specific factors," Westpac said.

"Victoria's arrear rate is slightly below the national rate, at 1 per cent and has tended to be more stable historically.

"In both cases [NSW and Victoria] there look to be few urgent sellers 'testing' the weaker demand environment."

Not surprisingly arrears rates were highest in Queensland (1.5 per cent) and Western Australia (2.2 per cent).

"While much of this reflects the additional strains of the mining sector downturn, the elevated arrears in WA may also reflect the more difficult housing market conditions in Perth including declining prices and an overhang of stock," Westpac argued.

"South Australia and Tasmania have both seen the most pronounced declines in arrears over the last year, the former from a high start and the latter to a 12-year low," Westpac said.

RBA remains sanguine

Westpac's analysis pretty well lines up with the Reserve Bank's recent findings released by the assistant governor overseeing financial systems, Michele Bullock.

Ms Bullock said pulling together myriad pieces of information that, while debt levels were relatively high and some owner-occupier households are experiencing financial stress, as a group it is not currently growing rapidly.

"This suggests that the risks to financial institutions and financial stability more broadly from household mortgage stress are not particularly acute at the moment," Ms Bullock said.

However Westpac made one caveat on its finding. Namely, while looking at securitised loans is the best available measure, it is not always an accurate reflection of the wider "system" both in terms of mix and performance.

"Currently for example, 'interest only' loans are likely under-represented in securitised loans," Westpac said.

Interest-only loans still a concern

The impact of a wave of interest-only (IO) loans set to mature into more expensive principal and interest-only loans in the next four years has exercised the minds of both private economists and the RBA.

A survey by the UBS economics team recently found around a third of borrowers with IO loans were unaware they faced a steep rise in interest rates of around three-quarters of a percentage point when the terms of their loan mature, and if they are not able to refinance a roll-over.

Ms Bullock also pointed to a small group of over-extended IO borrowers as a group under scrutiny.

"There may, however, be some borrowers that do not meet current lending standards for extending their interest-only repayments but would find the step-up to principal and interest repayments difficult to manage," she said.

"This … group might find themselves in some financial stress."

Conditions remain soft

Westpac's take on 2018 is the slowdown will continue, but there are signs of things stabilising.

"Updates have been thin on the ground since our last report in November with markets largely closed during the holiday off season," it said.

"What information is available suggests conditions remain soft."