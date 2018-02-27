Profits up, wages flat: why workers aren't sharing in the good times

Updated 27 February 2018, 20:15 AEDT

More companies have just reported a profit than at any time since the GFC.

It has been a bumper results season for profits and dividends, but have employees been short-changed? (Credit: Reuters)

A record 94 per cent of reporting companies produced a profit this year.

That is the highest number since the global financial crisis. But the rewards are not going to workers.

Instead, company executives are pocketing higher bonuses, and investors are reaping fatter dividends and other financial rewards.

"Look I think it's been a trend for the last several years … not only in Australia, but globally," research and strategy director at investment firm QIC Katrina King said.

"CEOs have been well-rewarded for increases in share price and the quickest way to get that is through a dividend or a share buyback."

In total, investors enjoyed a 9.5 per cent per annum increase in dividend payments, while workers' wages remain stuck growing at roughly 2 per cent per annum — just on par with inflation.

Andrew Page, from independent investment research outfit The Motley Fool, lamented that it was a harsh business reality.

"Management and the board are going to, for better or worse, their focus is going to be on the shareholders, and the shareholders are always going to be focused on the bottom line," Mr Page told PM.

"So if they can keep the share registry happy with some extra dividends and share buybacks, that will be their priority.

"Now again, long-term thinkers will want to make sure they've got a very productive, engaged, and motivated workforce, so there are implications to neglecting that side of things."

Short-term cash grab v long-term growth

We are already seeing signs that business' focus on short-term cash grabs for investors and executives, as Ms King puts it, is stunting their growth.

"I guess it questions what's the long-term growth strategy of these firms," Ms King said.

The latest company reports show around three-quarters of companies were able to grow their profits.

But that is nothing to gloat about.

"We haven't been making decisions to be reinvesting in capital expenditure or reinvesting in R&D [research and development] for the business and so it does seem sort of a shorter-term strategy rather than really propelling the stock markets for the longer run," she said.

So what is stopping some of Australia's biggest companies from investing heavily in their future?

Ms King pointed the finger at policymakers.

"I think it's been a bit of a choppy environment in terms of political uncertainty in Australia," she said.

"We've been through a raft of parties and prime ministers in the last several years and that has certainly made our corporates more cautious on investing for the longer term because they don't know under what strategies and policies they'll be reinvesting."

'Why pass on something unless you absolutely have to?'

But analyst Andrew Page is not so sure.

He argued workers in the 21st Century simply didn't stand a chance against bosses who can get away with handing out small wage rises.

"Why pass on something unless you absolutely have to?" Mr Page said.

"Until there's a situation where the balance of power moves more towards the worker where they're in a scenario where they can demand higher wages, well, management won't do anything until they're forced to."

So what if your boss had the cash to give you a raise, but held onto the money instead?

With wage growth still only crawling along, young workers the ABC spoke to in downtown Sydney were understandably a little angry about it all.

"If it's for their own benefit, and not going back into the company, it's definitely wrong," Tom said.

Anna argued: "It's not fair if a company does earn that profit and doesn't give it back to the people who helped them earn it."

Lara told the ABC: "Everyone just feels too young to be able to have that kind of confidence to approach someone who's been in the business longer to ask for a pay rise."

"I guess employees are the people who are actually doing the majority of the work, so they should be getting more compensation if there's more money coming in."

She said her generation found it frustrating not being able to land a pay rise.

Still, these workers said they held out some hope for a fairer slice of the wages pie.

They told the ABC more of their friends were taking to social media in the hopes of taking back some bargaining power at the negotiating table.

"A lot of my friends in other fields have turned to social media, and are trying to use their voices to make it heard," Lara said.

"I think if enough people get behind it, it could have an impact."