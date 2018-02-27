Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Brett Guerin quits force after 'crude' internet posts

Updated 27 February 2018, 17:15 AEDT

Assistant Commissioner Brett Guerin quits the force after being linked to racist YouTube comments and making inappropriate remarks about former colleagues.

Brett Guerin resigned on Monday night after a 40-year career in the force. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The head of Victoria Police's ethical standards body, Brett Guerin, has quit after being linked to racist YouTube comments and making inappropriate remarks about former colleagues.

The assistant commissioner and professional standards command boss was last week stood down and referred to the state's anti-corruption commission for using the alias "Vernon Demerest" to make "crude and coarse" comments about people including former police commissioner Christine Nixon.

Mr Guerin resigned from the force on Monday night after Fairfax Media reported the racist YouTube comments made under the same name, based on a character from the 1970 film Airport.

Fairfax also reported Demerest made sexually graphic comments about AFL, rugby league and cricket games and separately claimed women should not be allowed to sing the national anthem.

"The National Anthem must never be improvised. It must always be sung by a male. A baritone. And accompanied by a band. No argument. No opinion. Just fact," Demerest wrote.

In YouTube video comments seen by the ABC, he refers to players in a 1998 World Cup match between Holland and Argentina as "cheating dagoes".

He also calls Australian cricket player Greg Dyer a "cheating fellator, very much in the mould of some Indian or Pakistani peasant" after a controversial catch in a test match at the MCG in 1988.

Mr Guerin last week publicly apologised for making sexually inappropriate remarks about Ms Nixon and ex-police union boss Paul Mullett on a website.

"It's crude and coarse language and, you know, what I'm most ashamed about is my mother and my daughters have read it now," he told 3AW on Thursday.

"The language I used … was completely inappropriate, embarrassing and I can understand people saying 'what the hell is this bloke doing?'"

He said he used the alias Demerest because "if I had gone in under my own name, it would have been associated with police".

In a statement on Monday night, Victoria Police said Mr Guerin's resignation was linked to an ongoing Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission investigation.

Behaviour is out of character: Chief Commissioner

Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton described Mr Guerin's behaviour as "really baffling".

"These views that have been expressed are out of character for Brett, the Brett that we know and work with," Commissioner Ashton told ABC Radio Melbourne.

"People that know him really well are really shocked by what's there.

"I know that the people that I've spoken to around the force at the senior level are similarly shocked and they [the comments] in no way reflect the views held by anyone else in the senior command, I can assure you.

"We'll be making sure we're talking to the broader multicultural community today and making sure they know that those views in no way represent what Victoria Police is about."

Mr Mullett told ABC Radio Melbourne the latest posts Mr Guerin had been linked to were "nothing short of vile and disgraceful".

Matter 'did not warrant investigation'

Facebook group Community Advocacy Alliance, whose members include former senior police officers and victims of crime, wrote to Commissioner Ashton in May last year to allege Mr Guerin was using the pseudonym to make offensive remarks.

The letter used screenshots to link the Vernon Demerest account with Mr Guerin's personal account.

Correspondence seen by the ABC showed that matter was referred to IBAC which found the matter "did not warrant investigation."

Victoria Police said it held the same view.

Commissioner Ashton said his office received a lot of emails from the group and it was now creating a chronology of events that will be given to IBAC.

"If it was a complaint against Brett Guerin that was being made, then we refer that … as I did recently … to IBAC because it was a senior police officer and I felt that that independence was required," Commissioner Ashton said.

It comes as a Victorian parliamentary inquiry examines the ability of IBAC to investigate police abuse and misconduct, with lawyers saying the watchdog is ill-equipped to deal with complaints because its focus is on high level corruption.

ABC/AAP