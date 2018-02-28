Bunnings fails to learn from Masters mistakes in UK hardware push

Updated 28 February 2018, 18:25 AEDT

Wesfarmers' Bunnings UK expansion appears to have ignored the hard lessons endured by its rival Woolworths' failed Masters hardware venture in Australia.

Homebase had 13 per cent market share in the UK before the Wesfarmers takeover. (Credit: Reuters)

The failings of Wesfarmers' attempts to take Bunnings to Britain have been well documented.

A $1 billion write-down and a half-year loss of $165 million for a chain that was making money before Wesfarmers bought it in 2016 mean you have a calamity that rivals Woolworths' ill-fated creation of Masters in Australia.

It was all meant to be so easy though.

Buy Homebase, which is Britain's number two hardware chain.

Turn it into Bunnings and replicate the success that has made Bunnings, by far, the biggest hardware player in Australia.

But the British public isn't buying it.

So how did Wesfarmers get it so wrong?

Steve Delo, a former senior executive at Britain's leading hardware chain, B&Q, is now a managing director at London-based consulting house Pragma.

"When Bunnings sought to set out its stall in the UK, by moving itself very close to the number one in the UK it effectively lost a lot of its points of differentiation," Mr Delo told ABC TV's The Business.

Bunnings UK goes head-to-head with dominant rival

That is because the UK already has a successful Bunnings-style store, B&Q.

"One could change the colour of the Bunnings red, to orange, and you would have B&Q in its absolute outside appearance," Mr Delo explained.

According to IBISWorld research, B&Q and its online stablemate Screwfix hold 41 per cent of the UK market.

Homebase had 13 per cent before the Wesfarmers takeover, and was a very different store, focusing on home furnishings rather than DIY.

"Homebase itself, whilst suffering for many years from under-investment, it still has an awful lot of very loyal customers and those loyal customers were probably looking at the Wesfarmers investment, the Bunnings purchase, as potentially an opportunity for Homebase to be revived and to take its position in the marketplace," Mr Delo argued.

Added to that, the UK hardware market is very different to Australia.

"The UK market has evolved over the last 10 to 15 years, away from people that understand DIY themselves, and they've moved more away from DIY to 'do it for me'," Mr Delo said.

"The need and the requirement to have home improvement done in their homes, being done more by professionals."

Much of that is arranged online, with the internet having a much bigger presence in the British hardware market — another issue Wesfarmers apparently misread.

'The intoxication of success'

Business strategist Michael McQueen, author of the book Momentum, supports Steve Delo's view.

In his book, Mr McQueen talks about what he calls "the intoxication of success" and the mistakes that can result from it.

He thinks Wesfarmers, with Bunnings doing so well in Australia, fell into that trap.

"It's quite likely they didn't do the homework before they went in properly," he told The Business.

"It's a very different marketplace in terms of what drives a consumer to go to Bunnings and have that experience every weekend. It's different in the UK."

The net result is the $1 billion write-down of Bunnings UK and the big loss announced earlier this month.

New Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott made no attempt to hide from the mistakes when he spoke to the ABC's The Business last week.

"We removed a lot of the local team that had a lot of local expertise; we removed a lot of the ranges that really resonated with Homebase customers; and the Bunnings team had a very ambitious implementation plan that we didn't quite deliver on," he said.

The man who left the Bunnings UK mess for Mr Scott to clean up is his predecessor, Richard Goyder, who stepped down last November.

In the company's most recent annual report, Mr Goyder noted: "I have been very fortunate to work at Wesfarmers where the board consistently takes a long-term view, looks through cycles, and accepts that mistakes happen."

To cut and run or find a point of difference?

The question for Wesfarmers and its shareholders — many of whom have a short-term view — is how to fix the Bunnings UK mistakes.

Should it copy Woolworths with Masters and bail out, or should it stay the course and try to turn the sinking ship around?

Mr Delo thinks its hands may be forced.

"Wesfarmers, in doing its review of Homebase, will need to be looking at whether or not it can now differentiate itself … from the rest of the competition and provide something distinct," he said.

"Whether they have got time to do that, I don't know."

Wesfarmers said it will reveal its latest thinking on Bunnings UK at its strategy day in June.