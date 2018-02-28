Crown Casino in Melbourne evacuated as man with backpack 'acting erratically' is arrested

Updated 28 February 2018, 19:15 AEDT

Acting Commander David Clayton says Victoria Police's investigations are ongoing after a man was arrested at Crown Casino. The Melbourne casino was evacuated after man was reported as acting suspiciously. (Credit: ABC)

Victoria Police speak after a man was arrested at Crown Casino

Parts of the first floor were evacuated by police during the incident. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A man with a backpack has been arrested after reports he was acting "erratically" at Melbourne's Crown Casino, which forced an evacuation of the venue's first floor, police have said.

Speaking outside the venue, Acting Commander David Clayton from Victoria Police said officers were called there about 3:30pm.

"They were called there in relation to a male with a backpack acting erratically," he said.

"Police responded, the area was evacuated and a short time later a 55-year-old male was taken into custody."

He said there were no injuries to the public, police or the man arrested.

"An isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron," Crown said in a statement.

"The issue was resolved peacefully with the assistance of Victorian Police.

"As this is now a police matter. Crown will not be making any further comments."

Acting Commander Clayton said he could not give specific details about the man's behaviour as the investigation was ongoing.

He said the man may have made some "statements", but that was also being investigated.

There was nothing in the backpack and the man complied with police, he said.

People evacuated from the venue could be seen standing on the street, with police on the scene.

Parts of the first floor were evacuated, and the public has been asked to avoid the Southbank end of the venue.