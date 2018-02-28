Michaelia Cash forced to withdraw threat to reveal rumours about women in Shorten's office

Updated 28 February 2018, 14:15 AEDT

Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash was slammed by Labor Senator Penny Wong for threatening to name "every young woman" in Bill Shorten's office caught up in rumours during a tense Senates Estimates hearing.

Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash was told to "settle down". (Credit: AAP)

Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash has been forced to withdraw her threat to name "every young woman" in Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's office about whom, she claims, "rumours abound".

Senator Cash made the threat during a tense Senate Estimates hearing in which Labor senator Doug Cameron repeatedly asked the Minister about her newly hired chief of staff and their employment record.

The Jobs Minister took issue with the line of questioning, arguing it was unusual to discuss "staff matters" and warned Senator Cameron he was going down a "dangerous path".

"If you want to start discussing staff matters, be very, very careful," she warned.

"Because I am happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound.

"If you want to go down that path today, I will do it."

Senator Cameron laughed off the threat and told Senator Cash to "settle down" and take "a chill pill" but the Jobs Minister became increasingly irate.

"Do you want to start naming them for Mr Shorten to come out and deny any of the rumours that have been circulating in this building now for many many years?" she asked.

"Dangerous path to go down and you know it."

Senator Cash did not provide any details about the rumours, who they related to, nor what they are about.

Soon after the exchange, Labor senator Penny Wong, who was not in the hearing, intervened to demand Senator Cash withdraw the "outrageous slurs ... impugning the staff working for the Leader of the Opposition".

Senator Cash then withdrew the comments "if anyone had been offended by them".

But the exchange is yet another example of the change in tone at Parliament House, and increased scrutiny of people's private lives, in the wake of the Barnaby Joyce scandal and overhaul of Ministerial standards.

Lines of questioning which would previously have been deemed unseemly are now becoming more common, from Nationals senator Barry O'Sullivan threatening to name MPs having affairs to defence chiefs being quizzed about the relationships of senior military officers.

Senator Cash said she was trying to highlight the fact rumours circulate around Parliament House and are not necessarily true.

But she is also sensitive to questions about her staff after her media advisor tipped off journalists to a raid on the Australian Workers' Union offices last year and was forced to resign as a result.

Her chief of staff quit soon after but she told Senate estimates his replacement was "well qualified and has been taken on board because of the skill set they will bring to my office".