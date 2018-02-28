Michaelia Cash: Rumour and innuendo as a political weapon diminishes them all

Updated 28 February 2018, 20:05 AEDT

Michaelia Cash's stunt during Senate Estimates shows how rumour and innuendo have become political weapons and shunt aside policy for the spectacle of personal drama — real or imagined.

In a tense Senate Estimates hearing, Senator Cash threatened to reveal rumours about Mr Shorten's female staff. (Credit: ABC)

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash was quick to wield the threat of airing rumours about Bill Shorten and his staff.

Under pressure in a Senate Estimates hearing about her own staffing arrangements, she turned the tables.

Loudly and forcefully, she declared she would be "happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound".

Initially bemused, then annoyed and ultimately angered, Labor demanded she withdraw the comments, which Senator Cash eventually did.

The Federal Government's plans to focus on its corporate tax policy was overrun by the news of a minister spoiling for a brawl.

The rules in Canberra have changed.

The fall of a deputy prime minister over an affair with a staff member and a separate allegation of sexual harassment has moved the boundaries.

Not only are personal matters now open for public inspection, mere rumours are now being raised and used as leverage in the political contest.

Senator Cash's outburst was remarkable, but not unique.

Two days ago she was on the receiving end, with Labor senator Kimberley Kitching asking her questions about rumours of further indiscretions by her colleague, the fallen deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.

The Nationals' Barry O'Sullivan has threatened to "name names" of ministers and their indiscretions as well.

All the comments have been made either in Parliament or parliamentary hearings, where the speakers are protected from defamation action.

The prospect of lifting the lid on Canberra's sordid secrets can be seductive, for politicians and journalists alike.

It is somewhat sanctioned too, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull now explicitly banning sexual relations between ministers and their staff members.

Breaching the terms of the Statement on Ministerial Conduct is a sackable offence, so inquiries are legitimate given the stakes.

But the inhabitants of Parliament House are yet to figure out where the line is drawn between warranted inquiry and mere mud-slinging.

Rumour and innuendo have become political weapons, but without facts and evidence to back them up, they fail to land a blow on their targets.

Policy is shunted aside for the spectacle of personal drama — real or imagined.

Instead, the integrity of the political process itself is besmirched, diminishing them all.