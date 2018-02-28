Mick Fanning, three-time world champion surfer, announces retirement at 36

Updated 28 February 2018, 20:25 AEDT

The three-time world champion and one of Australia's best-known surfers says he will retire from surfing's world championship tour after competing in two final events.

The 36-year-old will surf in two final events this year on the Gold Coast and Bells Beach. (Credit: AAP)

Three-time world champion Mick Fanning has announced he will retire from surfing's world championship tour.

Fanning announced his retirement in posts to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The 36-year-old will surf in two final events this year on the Gold Coast and Bells Beach, the venue of his first tour win back in 2001.

"The tour has given me so much but I need a fresh challenge," Fanning wrote.

"I still love the game but can't find the motivation and dedication required to complete for world titles anymore."

Fanning thanked his family, his sponsors, surfboard shaper Darren Hamdley, fellow competitors and his support crew.

"And thanks to the fans and everyone that has encouraged me and cheered me on for all these years," he said.

Fanning said he was looking forward to life away from the tour and evolving his own surfing, "visiting unfamiliar places and taking on different experiences".

One of Australia's best-known surfers reached the pinnacle of his sport when he claimed world title wins in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Fanning famously fended off a shark attack at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa in 2015, but returned to win the event the following year.