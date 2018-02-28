Refugee visas a 'lower priority' not 'slowed down', ASIO boss says

Updated 28 February 2018, 1:50 AEDT

Australia's domestic spy agency ASIO denies slowing down visa processing for some asylum seekers, but says they were a "lower priority".

Mr Lewis has told Senate Estimates the Immigration Department's request was not unusual. (Credit: ABC)

A document in the Cabinet Files shows that in 2013 the Immigration Department asked ASIO to delay security checks for asylum seekers who arrived by boat, so they would miss the deadline for permanent protection.

The agency's Director General, Duncan Lewis, has told Senate Estimates that is not an unusual request.

"We did receive a letter from the then secretary of the department … that's not uncommon."

The request asked ASIO to process asylum seekers who arrived by boat last.

Greens Senator Nick McKim pressed Mr Lewis on the issue of whether that denied the asylum seekers natural justice.

"You're asserting they've been slowed down, I'm saying that they were at a lower priority," Mr Lewis told the committee.

"I don't accept the issue of the denial of natural justice."

"So long as that doesn't impact on my statutory responsibilities then we'll follow that policy setting."

But he said before following any requests from the Department, ASIO would triage some cases and prioritise any where there may be a threat to the community.

"The critical point is that … ASIO would not, certainly not now or would ever have be influenced in our core functioning which is around the security of all Australians."

In late 2013, the then-immigration minister Scott Morrison was rushing through changes that would prevent any asylum seekers who arrived by boat from ever being granted permanent protection in Australia.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection advised Mr Morrison that up to 700 asylum seekers "must" be granted permanent protection under the existing legislation, according to The Cabinet Files.

The minister was clearly concerned, requesting the exact number and advice on whether he could confer an alternative visa.

The department wrote back with a range of "mitigation strategies" and the minister signed up.