Regional students 'will bear brunt' of university funding freeze

Updated 28 February 2018, 6:35 AEDT

The education gap between the bush and urban Australia may be at risk of becoming wider, with regional universities warning they're preparing to turn away students.

The federal Education Minister argues universities could choose to prioritise funding for student places. (Credit: ABC)

About 20 per cent of people living in regional and remote areas have degrees, compared with 40 per cent of city dwellers. And in some regional areas, the university attainment rates are as low as 15 per cent.

"We've got a long way to catch up," said Dr Caroline Perkins, executive director the Regional Universities Network.

"We're about a generation behind.

"The situation in terms of both Year 12 and higher education attainment in regional Australia is like what it was in major cities a generation ago."

Universities Australia chair Margaret Gardner will issue a plea to the Federal Government today not to "slam the door of opportunity shut" on young Australians who aspire to a tertiary education.

"Young Australians and older Australians need the opportunity to respond to the changing world that's before them," Professor Gardner told the ABC.

"That's requiring more and more the type of skills and capabilities that come from a university education."

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham announced last year he was capping Commonwealth-supported university places for two years, effectively freezing funding to 2017 levels.

Senator Birmingham has challenged the universities' claims that the funding freeze effectively spelled the end of the demand-driven system and would lead to regional inequality.

He argued that regional universities have significant surpluses and could choose to prioritise funding for student places ahead of their administration costs and their $1.7 billion marketing budgets.

"Universities have enjoyed a period of time where they effectively got to write their own cheques. However, the Government has to live within a budget, Australian universities have to live within a budget, too," Senator Birmingham told the ABC.

"Australia's universities have enjoyed rivers of gold in terms of increases in funding over recent years.

"We know that their revenue has grown far faster than their costs in terms of teaching students. They ought to be investing some of that into supporting students rather than admin or marketing spending."

Future growth in places will be linked to population growth from 2020.

Concern regional areas will be hardest hit

Since places were uncapped in 2009, there's been a 55 per cent growth in university enrolments from the poorest fifth of Australian households, and a 48 per cent growth in regional and rural students at uni, according to Government figures.

There's concern that regional areas will be hardest hit in coping with skills shortages if universities begin to scale back their offers to prospective students.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union said it was particularly concerned that student places in degrees like nursing, which is expensive to provide, would be the first to be cut.

"We are very concerned about the potential impact," the union's secretary Beth Mohle said.

"We're advised that regional universities in particular have great difficulty with the costs that are currently associated with running courses, like nursing and midwifery.

"There's already significant pressure on universities [from hospitals] to absorb some of the costs of clinical placements."

'It's about staying closer to home and to family'

In Rockhampton, there's been a boom in enrolments at the small Central Queensland University regional campus.

First-year student Francesca Mella, who is beginning a nursing degree this week, said she would have struggled financially at a city university.

"It's also about staying closer to home and to family and friends for support," she said.

Official enrolment data from universities is not yet available for 2018. The ABC has contacted regional universities and asked them whether their enrolment figures have dropped.

James Cook University (JCU) in northern Queensland said while final enrolment numbers were not yet available, it had seen "some softening" in total enrolments.

In Cairns and Townsville, 23.32 per cent of the population aged between 25 and 34 has a bachelor degree or higher. That compares to Brisbane at 46 per cent.

JCU vice-chancellor Professor Sandra Harding said she was concerned the university would offer even fewer places next year.

"The funding freeze … will retard regional growth and remove the possibility of northern Queensland ever catching up," Professor Harding said.

The University of Southern Queensland said its enrolments this year were steady.

Admitting more students without extra funding 'not feasible'

In the Northern Territory, Charles Darwin University's offers to domestic students this year had decreased by 3 per cent.

However, it's ramped up its international offers, which have increased by 27 per cent.

Vice-chancellor Professor Simon Maddocks said it would need to limit mid-year domestic admissions even further. Overall revenue to the university is expected to drop by $800,000 this year.

Professor Maddocks said Senator Birmingham's suggestion that universities could enrol additional students without a Federal Government contribution to course costs wasn't feasible.

"That would put additional strain on our ability to support rural and regional students accessing quality educational opportunities," Professor Maddocks said.

Federation University Australia, which has campuses in regional Victoria, said it had increased its enrolments from 3,000 last year to 3,500 this year.