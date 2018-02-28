The toll of a cold case: Family of murdered Maria James hopes court will clear the way for new inquests

Updated 28 February 2018, 15:20 AEDT

An imminent court case could clear the way for families of seven cold case victims to have their relatives' deaths reinvestigated.

Young Mark (l) and Adam James (r) with their mother, Maria, who was murdered in 1980. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Seven families of cold case victims are in legal limbo, waiting for Victorian courts to clarify a legal grey area that will determine whether cases involving their dead relatives can be reinvestigated.

Single mother Maria James was stabbed to death at the back of her Thornbury bookshop in June 1980.

Last year, the ABC's true-crime podcast Trace revealed that on the day of her murder, she was set to confront the local parish priest, Father Anthony Bongiorno, who had been sexually abusing her youngest son.

The podcast also revealed this priest was wrongly eliminated as a suspect because the DNA sample Victoria Police thought was the killer's was actually from a different crime scene.

James's sons, Mark and Adam, thought these bombshells would be ample grounds for a new inquest.

"This is a matter of accountability and transparency," Mark James told 7.30.

"Some big questions need to be asked in a new inquest about the exhibits that were held in my mother's case. What happened to those exhibits?

"Also, some specific questions about witness testimony in relation to a Catholic priest named Fr Bongiorno."

'Not knowing' takes its toll

But Victorian State Coroner Judge Sara Hinchey told them she might not have the power to determine the matter, as the initial inquest finding fell under an old Coroners Court Act.

"When I put my application in [on July 2017] I was so close, with all the help from Trace and the ABC and the media, we were so close to finally getting somewhere," Mark James said.

"And this legal hurdle has just been such a frustration. It's taken a great toll on the family."

Adam James told Trace last year that he had been assaulted by two priests from St Mary's Thornbury, Fr Bongiorno and Fr Thomas O'Keeffe, in the months leading up to his mother's murder.

For more than 30 years he had been terrified and dutifully kept the priests' secret, just as they asked of him, even though they had both been dead for more than a decade.

He said he would like a new inquest to ease the toll that "not knowing" was taking on his family.

"It brings on a lot of pressure and grief," Adam James told 7.30.

"It's not over yet. It's far from over."

On first reading the Coroners Court Act appears to give the coroner jurisdiction to set aside findings and reopen investigations if there are new facts and circumstances and if it is appropriate to do so.

But the problem is, for inquest findings made before 1999, these powers used to lie with the Supreme Court. And as there is no mention of that power being repealed, it remains ambiguous as to which court now holds jurisdiction over those historical cases.

Six other families also in legal limbo

The James case has exposed this jurisdictional stalemate, but it turns out six other families are also in the same boat.

All of these families were invited this week to make submissions to the coroner's court, as to whether it has the jurisdiction to determine their applications.

But the matter was adjourned, so the holding pattern continues.

Most families lodged their applications early to mid last year, but Fay Spear has been waiting on an answer since December 2015.

"I lost faith in the system, I guess, and didn't know if anything would happen or not," Ms Spear told 7.30.

Ms Spear's brother, Graham Jensen, was shot dead by the Armed Robbery Squad in 1988. They were trying to arrest him over a robbery and say Jensen was wielding a gun.

His death was the catalyst for the retaliatory Walsh Street killings the next day, when two police officers were shot dead.

But just like the James case and its questions of a forensics bungle and the potential of a conspiracy involving the Catholic Church, the Jensen case could also open a huge can of worms.

The fatal bullet was fired by the now Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill.

But no civilian witnesses saw Jensen with a gun.

His family believes the squad planted a gun in his car to support the claim officers had to shoot in self-defence.

At the first inquest, Jensen's family could only rely on circumstantial evidence, but now they say they have proof in the form of an affidavit from former surveillance officer and convicted drug dealer, Malcolm Rosenes.

Rosenes claims he saw a detective plant a sawn-off rifle in Jensen's car.

Ms Spear hopes the affidavit helps expose police corruption.

"It's a huge deal, it's the first bit of truth that's come out," Ms Spear said.

In 1995, then Detective Sergeant Robert Hill was acquitted of Jensen's murder. But changes to Victoria's double jeopardy laws could mean a new trial is possible if a fresh inquest finds that key witnesses gave false evidence.

'Just horrible hanging there year after year'

Ms Spear is the first to admit her brother was no angel — he was a bank robber — but she says everyone's last chapter deserves to be written truthfully.

"To me it was like he was a boy that wasn't meant to be," she said.

"A day after he was born he almost died, and just so much has happened to him from a 10-year-old where he was put into a boys' home when he hadn't really done anything wrong.

"He was sexually assaulted, and my mother took him to the police and said you must tell the truth about everything, which he did and then they charged him with 11 counts of gross indecency."

These charges landed him in the boys' home, and Jensen fell in with a bad crowd.

The ramifications have left her family name forever linked with Walsh Street.

"One day we were an ordinary family getting up and going to work and saving for holidays and so forth, and the next we were police-killing criminals," she said.

The Jensen and James families decided not to persist with the coroner's court this week. They will be applying directly to the Supreme Court next month for clarity.

That hearing could determine the fate of the other five families.

There is another way which would spare the families time and money in the courts. The Attorney-General could draw up an amendment to bridge the legislative gap.

Victorian Attorney-General Martin Pakula has received a recommendation from the Coronial Council saying there needs to be more clarity surrounding who deals with historical cases.

"I acknowledge the anguish felt by the families involved in this case, however it would be inappropriate to comment on any individual matter," he told 7.30.

"We are carefully working though the recommendations made by the Coronial Council and we will consider this issue as part of our response."

'Two steps forward, one step back'

Mark James sighs every time he talks about the wait and the hurdles that keep popping up.

"It's a bit like two steps forward, one step back, though we are getting closer," he said.

"The answer is there, the answer is definitely there, and that's why I'm hoping for the coronial inquest that can get to the bottom of these unanswered questions."

He says he and his brother Adam don't feel as alone any more, thanks to the phenomenal outpouring of community support.

"Shopkeepers, people in coffee shops, even police members, and their comments to me have been, 'keep at it', 'don't stop', 'keep trying to get your answer'," Mark James said.

"I'm so grateful. I've been personally touched emotionally by the community response and I very much thank the community and the media for their persistent efforts."