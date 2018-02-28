Uni activists want overhaul of residential colleges after new report details sexual assault, harassment

Updated 28 February 2018, 17:05 AEDT

University activists are calling for an overhaul in the way on-campus residential colleges are governed in the wake of serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Uni activists want more decisive action to stamp out sexual harassment and assault on campus. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The End Rape on Campus group has published in full a report, entitled The Red Zone, that details disturbing incidents of alleged abuse at university colleges around the country, and allegations that management at some unis turned a blind eye when incidents were reported.

Student activists believe some universities are "covering up" abuse and they're highlighting fresh incidents of what they say are Orientation Week (O-Week) rituals that expose people to sexual assault.

Details of disturbing O-Week rituals and sexual assaults at colleges at the University of Sydney (USyd) were published earlier this week by the ABC's 7.30 program.

A key challenge for universities is that while many residential colleges are situated on university land, they're run by bodies separate to the university.

End Rape on Campus wants the laws that allow colleges to self-govern to be repealed.

They're also calling for an overhaul of oversight structures at colleges, a review of the role of secondary schools in "feeding" students to the colleges, and the creation of a Federal Government taskforce into sexual assault and harassment at colleges.

Students at USyd held a rally today in support of sexual assault survivors, and The Red Zone report co-author Anna Hush, from USyd, said the demands for action from student activists were growing.

"One of the most important recommendations in the report is a change to the governance structures of colleges," she said.

"Currently they're governed predominantly by alumni and old boys who are elected through the college network. It entrenches this power in the old-boys network and that's entrenched in the legislation that governs the colleges.

"I think what we've seen in the past is that autonomy has just given them licence to let these colleges really run rampant.

"We want to see repealment of these acts of parliament. Student representatives are so fed up with these kind of cultures in the colleges, and a lot of them want to see them gone from their campuses."

The report's lead author Nina Funnell said End Rape on Campus had been "inundated" with stories from students who had disclosed sexual harassment and abuse on campus, especially from students who boarded at residential colleges.

Ms Funnell said the reports were "disturbing and point to a national crisis".

Many of the students came forward after the publication of a Human Rights Commission (HRC) report last year that revealed one in five students had been sexually harassed in a university setting.

The HRC report said 1.6 per cent of students had been sexually assaulted in 2015 and 2016 in a university setting or when travelling to and from uni.

The Red Zone report details further allegations from students that relate to institutions including: the University of New South Wales, the University of Queensland, university colleges in Adelaide, the University of Melbourne, the University of Western Australia, Australian National University, Monash, the University of Newcastle, Macquarie University, James Cook University, and the University of New England.

Allegations of abuse not confined to colleges in big cities

Bizarre college rituals during O-Week at St Albert's College at the University of New England (UNE), in Armidale in northern NSW, are relayed in The Red Zone report.

The report said boys' rituals involved new students being called dogs and assigned to an older student "master".

New students are "made to eat food off their plates on the floor, hands behind their backs, so they are eating like dogs".

They're also forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol, and "made to eat red and green vegetables so they spew up the college colours during the night", the report said.

Girls' rituals involve junior students being assigned to "feral godmothers" who force the new students to crawl on all fours, and carry out punishment rituals that include cracking eggs into their hair and forcing the girls to drink alcohol shots.

Other UNE students have detailed a tradition known as "morality court", where students are "required to divulge graphic details of sexual experiences on a weekly basis".

The report said students were fined or rewarded for their sexual behaviour, or lack of it. Students who had not "picked up" that week had to declare whether they were "masturbating or in drought".

"Those who fail to hook up are fined, while others are rewarded for engaging in threesomes or other adventurous forms of sex," the report said.

The report also alleges that one former St Albert's College student told End Rape on Campus that she was raped by a fellow St Albert's student, who then boasted about the assault in the "morality court".

UNE 'has zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment, assault'

UNE vice-chancellor Professor Annabelle Duncan said the incidents detailed in The Red Zone report happened more than a decade ago, and steps had been taken to stamp out such activities.

"UNE has a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and assault, and to behaviour that degrades students and the student experience," Professor Duncan said in a statement.

"In 2017, some of the college induction events were maintained, as they have become part of college folklore, but on the understanding that hazing would not be tolerated.

"Those events that are inherently degrading, like the 'morality court', have been eliminated entirely."

Jason Lincoln, master of UNE's St Albert's College, said it had a new leadership team that was dedicated to supporting a new, supportive culture.

"St Albert's College acknowledges that the historical hazing incidents mentioned in The Red Zone report may have occurred in the past," he said.

"With the other UNE colleges, St Albert's College has spent the past few years embedding a no-tolerance attitude to sexual, physical or emotional abuse into its culture, with hazing at the forefront.

"The St Albert's College of 2018 is, as the students will attest, an inclusive community which works hard to support the spiritual, academic, sporting, cultural and social journey of every student."

Universities Australia chief executive Belinda Robinson said there was no place for sexual harassment or sexual assault anywhere in society.

"That is why we embarked on a world-first comprehensive program of action two years ago, and why universities are working hard in partnership with their students and sexual assault prevention specialists to stamp out unacceptable behaviours," she said.