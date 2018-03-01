Broccoli omelettes for breakfast? Australian pet owners pampering their animals like never before

Updated 1 March 2018, 8:05 AEDT

Ringo (L) and Pippi are part of a booming "pet humanisation" trend in Australia. (Credit: Audience submitted)

Dachshunds Pippi and Ringo indulge in electrolyte-infused coconut water, puppucinos, birthday parties, wear matching outfits and are soon to have their very own bedroom.

But they are not alone.

According to global research company IBISWorld, the mother and son dachshunds are among a growing national trend of "pet humanisation", whereby pets are treated more like humans.

The company said pet owners were spending a record $7.3 billion annually across retail, pet food and veterinary industries.

Tarnia van der Helm, parent to fur babies Pippi and Ringo, said she regularly spent more on the dachshunds than she did on herself.

"I don't really hesitate in spending $35 to $50 for a new harness set, when I would think twice about spending up to $50 on myself," she said.

"I'm more inclined to spend my money on quality meat and spend my time cooking gourmet meals and have Vegemite and crispbread for dinner for myself.

"You just want to see the best for them like your own kids."

The pampering even extends to the point of providing the pooches with their own bedroom, which will accommodate custom-made beds, harnesses and toys.

"We're in the process of building a new house and we are actually, no joke, building their own room, which I can't wait for," Ms van der Helm laughed.

But the indulgence for these fully-insured dogs does not stop there.

"Pippi does honestly love wearing clothes," Ms van der Helm said, referring to the dogs' dozens of outfits.

"She runs where the clothes are and brings me something she wants to wear, lies down on her back smiling and getting excited while I put it on her."

Nathan Cloutman from IBISWorld said the rising trend of pet humanisation resulted in the average consumer spending about $415 a year on pet insurance, $150 on dog accessories, and even forking out for fitness camps for dogs.

"It's a trend of personal trainers for dogs and they let their dog go and the dog does little runs with hoops, and it's starting to become more and more of a thing happening in Australia," he said.

But spending the big bikkies does not stop there.

A caller to ABC Sunshine Coast explained about a friend's cat that had "lost its marbles".

"They were taking their cat to a pet psychiatrist and the lady who owned the cat said, 'So how did everything go?'

"The psychiatrist — at $180 for 15 minutes — informed her that there was patient-doctor confidentiality and was unable to talk about the consultation," he laughed.

Food, glorious food

The research showed that as consumers' dietary choices were becoming more health conscious, so too was their choice of pet food.

"A lot of the trends that consumers have brought upon their own diets they're now putting onto their pets' diets as well, such as high fibre, all-natural, gluten-free," Mr Cloutman said.

He said of the country's $1.7 billion pet food manufacturing industry, imports accounted for about 20 per cent at just under $400 million in 2017, up from $250 million five years ago.

In Pippi and Ringo's home, it is no different.

On their menu is Australian-made hypoallergenic, grain-free dog food, a variety of freshly cooked meals, broccoli omelettes, and fruit popsicles with coconut water.

"I did read up about the fillers in dog food and the artificial colours in canned food … you know that fresh is best," Ms van der Helm said.

The Sunshine Coast mother said the way Pippi and Ringo were treated was different to previous dogs she and her partner had owned.

She said it was often pointed out to her that they were not real-life babies and she was a little extreme.

"I would totally agree because that's what I thought of people who did this before I had dachshunds, but the love that you get from them, you just want to spoil them rotten."

Sharing the love on social media

That love is increasingly evident on social media, with many dogs like Pippi and Ringo having their own Instagram page.

South-east Queensland dog owner Mark Davidson also features his pooch, border collie-cross Torsten, on social media.

"He does go to the groomers every few months for pampering, clip and pedicure," he said.

"Plus two walks and swims on the beach daily, and birthdays he gets a special dog-friendly cake made.

"He is also referred to as our first-born in our house."

For savvy business owners, Mr Cloutman said the pet humanisation industry was a minefield of opportunities that Australian producers had been slow to capitalise on.

"We're seeing this across the food manufacturing sector, that small companies are making premium or niche products and starting to do quite well in the market as consumers start to change their buying habits," he said.

"This is definitely somewhere where Australian companies could do well in the future here."