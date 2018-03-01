Darren Chester handed Veterans Affairs portfolio in Cabinet reshuffle

Updated 1 March 2018, 23:40 AEDT

Nationals MP Darren Chester will return to the frontbench and become the Minister for Veterans Affairs after being booted from Cabinet late last year.

Malcolm Turnbull has announced a ministerial reshuffle prompted by Barnaby Joyce's decision to resign as deputy prime minister and sit on the backbench.

Mr Chester's demotion exposed some tensions in the party and he had made it clear he would like to be given the portfolio.

Queensland National Keith Pitt was also demoted last year but Mr Turnbull has now returned him to the ministry, as an assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Nationals MP Mark Coulton has been elevated to Assistant Minister for Trade and Tourism, while Nationals' Damian Drum and Luke Hartsuyker have been demoted to the backbench.

Mr Chester said the reshuffle was a chance for the Nationals to refocus on regional Australians.

"As of today and moving forward, we can't be talking about ourselves, we want to be focused on issues that matter to people," he said.

Mr Chester said his party was united behind its new leader, Mr McCormack, and said he understood why Mr Drum and Mr Hartsuyker might be disappointed to lost their postings.

"Both are experienced members of parliament but I can understand the disappointment they may be feeling this evening," he said.

The reshuffle has not changed the make-up of Cabinet and has been limited to the Nationals.

Mr Chester said the National Party should reflect the diversity of regional communities under its new leader, and not be solely focused on farmers.

"It has to be about the small business community, about how we grow new opportunities for young people who want to live in their regional towns," he said.