Didn't get that broadband speed you were promised? That could soon be illegal

Were you sold the dream of 100Mpbs, only to have your browser grind to a halt at night?

You're not alone.

And soon, these grievances could be a thing of the past.

Internet providers might soon be forced to advertise realistic broadband speeds or risk a fine of more than $1 million under a new plan put before the Federal Government.

A new bill — tabled by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie — calls for stricter rules on the way internet providers are able to market internet speeds.

In short, the bill wants providers to give you the speeds you are actually likely to get — not just the best you could theoretically achieve.

Specifically, anyone selling broadband would have to show the following:

Information about typical (not maximum) broadband speeds that the average customer supplied with the services can expect to receive;

Information about typical busy periods for customers supplied with the services and about what impact this has on speeds the average customer supplied with the services can expect to receive; and,

Information about any other factors of which the person is aware or ought reasonably to be aware that may affect the performance of the services.

If they break these rules, the penalty for a company would be $1.1 million.

The bill is a response to complaints that people are promised the world, but rarely hit the high speeds.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) governs this sort of thing and is already well aware of the issue.

It has issued guidelines it would like internet providers to follow, asking them to provide customers with:

Information about the typical speed of each of their NBN broadband plans in the busy evening period (7-11pm)

The maximum attainable speed of your NBN service (once it is known) if your connection uses fibre to the basement or fibre to the node technology and is unable to achieve the off-peak speed of the plan you selected.

But Mr Wilkie said the ACCC was toothless to properly enforce this.

"I'm hard pressed to think of any other product that's on the market in the country where you're sold a promise and the service provider or the manufacturer is not required to actually deliver on their promise," Mr Wilkie said.

"We really need to give the ACCC the muscle to enforce those warnings."

He says it "remains to be seen" whether his colleagues in Parliament will support his bill.

The plan has been welcomed by some ABC readers, while others say there are bigger fish to fry when it comes to internet issues in this country.

Some complained about their internet simply dropping out.

Ornella Cecchini: I don't want fast internet speeds, I just don't want it dropping every second day. Margaret Sedgman: More annoying is the dropping out all the time. Freda Wagner: 11.2Mbps download, 1Mbps upload. In what universe is that acceptable? Wendy Molloy: It's sad when "snail mail" is faster than the "internot".

Others pointed out that when they moved to the NBN their speeds actually decreased.

David Couper: My NBN is slower than the ADSL I had previous. Barbara Ibbott: My computer was never slow until we got the NBN. Now it is at a snail's pace and there are frequent dropouts and yet we supposedly have connection to the premises. Phil Aquilina: We need a Royal Commission into the failure of the NBN. Also a class action of all Australians who have been ripped off by this product. Shaun Inguanzo: What's needed is a roadmap to actual fast internet and some form of examination/investigation into how government got it so wrong in the first place.

Some had begrudgingly accepted their fate.

Mike Sharp: I get close enough to 50 most of the time with occasional and irregular traffic choking. After an iffy 2.7 for years. I'll live with it. Jo Loveland: I am on 24-month contract so I can't go with anyone else.

While others thought Mr Wilkie's idea could be extended beyond internet speeds.