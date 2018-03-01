Doctor warns Tasmania's 'health crisis' will cost lives and more funding needed

Updated 1 March 2018, 8:10 AEDT

Australia's peak body for emergency medicine says evidence shows "people die" in "overcrowded hospitals" and warns the Tasmanian health service is "in crisis" and needs extra funding now.

A doctor is warning people will die if overcrowding and access do not improve. (Credit: ABC)

Australia's peak body for emergency medicine says overcrowding in the Royal Hobart Hospital's emergency department will cost lives.

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine's Dr Brian Doyle said the hospital's emergency department (ED) was "in crisis" and extra beds were needed now.

"There is a crisis going on in the emergency departments in Tasmania, and it has to do with overcrowding and access block," he said.

"This is crippling our ability to provide care, and really we want solutions to fix access block."

Yesterday, health unions reported that 11 psychiatric patients were languishing in the RHH's emergency department because of a bed shortage in the psychiatric ward.



Dr Doyle said evidence showed there was an increase in mortality when patients have to languish in EDs, and are instead treated on stretchers in hallways.

"People die when hospitals are overcrowded and you're providing substandard care," he said.

Labor promised to spend $250 million on health and the Liberals $225 million in the next term of government.

Health system needs money now: Doyle

Dr Doyle said policies of Labor and the Liberals did not adequately explain how the money would be spent.

"Now is the time, now is the crisis, now is when we need the beds," he said.

Tasmania lags well behind in complying with the national benchmarks for emergency department wait times.

"If you look at the number of patients who had to spend more than 24 hours in the emergency department last year, it was over 1,000 people," Dr Doyle said.

"That is crazy, now in Victoria that would be considered a 'never event'."

Royal Hobart Hospital Staff Association chairman Dr Frank Nicklason agreed that the inability to meet the target was costing lives.

"We should be able to admit 60 to 70 per cent [of patients in ED] within four hours. We have no chance of doing that," he said.

"In older patients in particular, if you can get them out quickly, their risk of dying is decreased."

He said the state required an extra 200 beds.

"The moves that have been made, have been too little, too late," he said.