'He will not come to our country and behave like that': Cambodian PM facing backlash over threat to Australian protesters

Updated 1 March 2018, 11:10 AEDT

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen says Australia will not let Cambodia's Prime Minister harass protesters when the authoritarian leader visits this month.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has threatened reprisals against anyone burning his effigy. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen says Australia will not let Cambodia's Prime Minister intimidate or harass protesters when the authoritarian leader visits this month.

Hun Sen is scheduled to attend the Australian-ASEAN summit in Sydney and threatened that if anyone burned his effigy he would have them followed home and beaten up.

"Now the Cambodian community is rightly outraged and frankly … scared," Mr Bowen told Parliament.

"We will stand with the Cambodian-Australian community and their right to engage in peaceful protest.

"Even if he's Prime Minister, he will not come to our country and behave like that."

Hun Sen holds a white-knuckled grip on power, giving himself the title "Lord Prime Minister Supreme Military Commander" and taking over ceremonies traditionally conducted by the King.

He has ruled Cambodia for 33 years, through violence, paid defections and more recently "lawfare" — last year he used the courts to dissolve the opposition party and jail its leader to ensure the ruling Cambodian People's Party wins another election in July.

But Western democracies who have poured aid money into Cambodia since a United Nations intervention in the 1990s are starting to push back.

The United States fired a shot across the bow this week, announcing cuts to aid because of setbacks to democracy in Cambodia, and Europe is threatening the same.

In contrast, Australia has strengthened ties with the Hun Sen regime, despite the crackdown.

The diplomatic relationship between Australia and Cambodia is shaped largely by the $55 million resettlement deal for refugees on Nauru.

"Australia's policy has always been to engage with Hun Sen [but] I think it's time to go outside of the box," said Mu Sochua, a senior opposition figure who fled the country when her party was dissolved.

"This engagement for the past 25 years has not shown anything but reinforcing Hun Sen's power," she told the ABC.

Hun Sen has overseen decades of corruption and impunity, and has threatened to unleash "civil war" on his people if they vote him out at elections in July.

"I think that Hun Sen lacks a bit of awareness about how his actions and comments come across to international audiences," said Sebastian Strangio, author of the book Hun Sen's Cambodia told the ABC.

"It's only natural for Australia to raise a voice of protest against Hun Sen's comments — even if they were intended purely rhetorically."

In Cambodia, few doubt the former Khmer Rouge soldier's ability to back his words with violence.

In 2015, two opposition parliamentarians were savagely beaten in front of the National Assembly by members of Hun Sen's para-military bodyguard unit.



Dozens were killed — some executed while handcuffed — during a coup in 1997, when Hun Sen's faction grabbed power from its coalition partner, cementing the Prime Minister's reign.

On Wednesday, Hun Sen appeared to backtrack slightly from threats of violence in Sydney.

"If the dog bites our leg, then it is difficult for us to bite the dog's leg," Hun Sen told an audience of garment workers, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

"If the dog barks at us, then it is difficult to bark at the dog," said Hun Sen.

"It is wrong if you want to burn Hun Sen's image to make Hun Sen die. Hun Sen was [born] in the Year of the Naga [Dragon], so burn all Nagas at the pagodas, then Hun Sen will die," the Prime Minister said.

A spokesman for the Cambodian Government said Hun Sen's threats had been misunderstood.

"Chris Bowen naturally got to protect his voter and Peace full [sic] demonstration but Australy [sic] government as hosting the special guess [sic] shall do some thing to manage and protect the VIP as International laws," wrote Phay Siphan.

The spokesman told the ABC that Hun Sen's attendance at the summit in Sydney is not guaranteed.

In a text message, Phay Siphan responded to queries about the Prime Minister's plans with: "cannot predict in this situation".