Hope Hicks, White House communications director and close Trump adviser, to resign

Updated 1 March 2018, 9:00 AEDT

Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, according to spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Ms Sanders told reporters the timeline for Ms Hicks' departure was unclear. She said her departure was not related to her testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday (local time) about a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Reuters