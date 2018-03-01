Man charged in connection with Adelaide's NCA bombing in 1994

Updated 1 March 2018, 13:10 AEDT

South Australia Police arrest a 61-year-old man following a review into the 1994 National Crime Authority bombing in Adelaide.

The blast blew out windows and blackened the NCA office in Waymouth Street. (Credit: ABC licensed)

South Australia Police have arrested and charged a man with murder and attempted murder following a review and additional investigation of the 1994 National Crime Authority (NCA) bombing.

The 61-year-old man is expected to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court later today.

Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen was killed in the blast at the NCA office on Waymouth Street, on March 2, 1994.

Lawyer Peter Wallis also suffered severe injuries.

"Today's arrest follows a two-and-a-half year investigation by SA Police, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and Forensic Science SA, along with a review of the evidence gathered by the Director of Public Prosecutions," a police statement said.

The case has been under review since September, 2015.

"Task Force Cornus led by the SA Police Major Crime Investigation Branch has been active ... reviewing the case and pursuing new lines of inquiry," the statement said.

"Anyone with information about the bombing should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."