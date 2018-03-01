Marfan syndrome: The genetic disorder that made Chewbacca tall

Updated 1 March 2018, 8:55 AEDT

You may not have heard of Marfan syndrome, but it's likely you'll recognise a few of the people who've had it — among them a beloved Star Wars actor, and probably Abraham Lincoln.

Peter Mayhew (far right) with Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher in 1978. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Standing at an impressive 221 centimetres, Peter Mayhew was a shoo-in for the role of Chewbacca in Star Wars.

His towering height and large feet catapulted him to success.

But unbeknown to many, the iconic Wookie — affectionally called Chewie — was played by an actor living with Marfan syndrome.

Marfan syndrome is defined as a heritable disorder that affects the body's connective tissue, and it tends to give people long, thin limbs, and sometimes curvature of the spine.

Andy Jackson, an Australian poet diagnosed with Marfan, says:

"The most obvious sign of Marfan that people will see visually is that people tend to be tall and thin."

Jackson's latest book, Music Our Bodies Can't Hold, features 46 documentary poems, which are written in the voices of people who have Marfan, or are assumed to have had it.

"The most significant risk is that people can have a problem with their heart," Jackson says.

It's a risk that can prove fatal.

Jackson's father, who is also presumed to have had Marfan syndrome, died when his son was two.

"It was a heart complication, and they're pretty sure he had Marfan as well — he was 47," Jackson recalls.

But he says things are improving.

"When I was first diagnosed there was talk that the normal Marfan lifespan was 30 to 40 years," he says.

"That now is very different mainly because of beta blockers, which are a particular pill medication that people take to slow the heart rate, and then there's less pressure on the heart.

"Nowadays, if people are aware that they have it and they're monitored and live appropriately, they can have quite a normal lifespan."

Marfan's physical vulnerabilities

Because of their long limbs and height, people with Marfan syndrome are often recruited to play sports such as basketball and volleyball.

Unfortunately for Flora 'Flo' Hyman, a 196cm American athlete, she was never aware of her diagnosis.

She died at the age of 31 while playing volleyball in Japan in 1986.

"What can happen is because [athletes] put their body under tremendous pressure at these elite levels, they can sometimes have an aortic dissection while playing, and this happened with Flo … she died during the game," Jackson says.

"So what's happening more through sports, is that there is a little more awareness of having to monitor people that may have Marfan.

"It's now recommended that if you know you have it, you shouldn't play high impact, high pressure, elite sport."

Abraham Lincoln 'probably did' have Marfan

The 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, could be among one of the most famous people to have had Marfan syndrome.

"Of course, for someone from that era we will never know for sure," Jackson says.

"But it would seem given his proportions and various hints that we have about physical ailments that he probably did."

Other notable people assumed to have had it include blues singer-songwriter Robert Johnson, Russian pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Italian violinist Niccolo Paganini.

"Often people with Marfan have long fingers," Jackson adds.

"So there are people like Robert Johnson — in terms of guitar playing — who have a very distinctive style."

Jackson credits Marfan as something that has defined his identity.

"It has also made me very aware of marginality in general and my own experience of being perhaps different," he says.

"I want to connect that up with other people … I think of it as an affinity."