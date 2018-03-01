Meghan Markle: UK Royal reporters shocked by racist abuse levelled at Prince Harry's bride-to-be

Updated 1 March 2018, 12:35 AEDT

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle is copping so much racist hate online that even seasoned reporters in the UK are shocked.

Senior Royal reporters have lifted the lid on the extent of the abuse levelled at bride-to-be Meghan Markle over her mixed race background.

And they have told the ABC that one of their own colleagues was threatened with having acid thrown in her face over her reports.

The revelations came as Ms Markle joined her fiance Prince Harry, along with his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, on stage officially for the first time.

The young Royals have been dubbed the Fab Four and are intent on using their appeal to further their charity work.

Ms Markle said she would continue to agitate for gender equality once she became a working Royal in eleven weeks.

But her mixed heritage — her mother is African-American — has sparked online abuse and threats unlike anything Royal observers have seen before.

The 36-year-old has previously said she has found the abuse "disheartening".

Now Royal reporters have banded together to work with social media sites like Twitter to try to shut down some of the trolls.

They fear the abuse will increase in the countdown to the royal wedding on May 19.

Ironically, some of the reporters have been targeted for abuse by people who have accused them of being racist.

"Any kind of negative or perceived negative comment about her is perceived as racist," The Sun's Royal reporter Emily Andrews said.

"If you're on Twitter you're used to getting trolled and abused, but I think over the last couple of weeks, as the wedding countdown has really begun, a lot of the reporters here in the UK have been accused of racism."

She said it was only a small number of people behind the abuse, but they had deluged reporters.

But there have also been serious threats made against Ms Markle.

In mid-February a parcel with white powder was sent to Kensington Palace, where Ms Markle lives with Prince Harry.

Police have confirmed they are treating it as a race hate crime.

"We've been doing this for a long time so I'm used to everyone having an opinion on the Royal family, a lot if it is negative, a lot of it is positive," Royal correspondent Omid Scobie said.

"What's been different with Meghan is her background, that she's bi-racial, she's spoken out about it, she's very proud of it.

"We've seen a lot of people come and attack her from that angle and I think that's been the really unpleasant side of this."

He said reporters and Royals alike were used to negative comments, but the current situation had gone too far.

"When it reaches that point of abusive terms or threats it obviously gets very serious," Mr Scobie said.

Royal reporters joined in the condemnation over the weekend after Emily Andrews posted on Twitter about the abuse.

Emily Nash, the royal correspondent for Hello Magazine, said she had also been shocked by the online attacks.

"Whenever you post a photograph of Harry and Meghan together, or some comment about where they're going next, you'll have trolls coming online and complaining, being quite abusive about her and Harry's choice of bride," Ms Nash said.

"It's very depressing and I just think it's small-minded ignorance."