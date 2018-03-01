More dollars than votes: the story of 10 Labor MPs flying in to campaign against Barnaby Joyce

Updated 1 March 2018, 7:20 AEDT

MPs from around Australia flew into Barnaby Joyce's electorate during last year's by-election campaign — on the taxpayer dollar.

Barnaby Joyce celebrates his victory in the New England by-election. (Credit: AAP)

Ten Labor MPs flew into New England during Barnaby Joyce's by-election campaign using their travel entitlements.

At a cost to taxpayers of almost $16,000, they spent more dollars on travel than Labor candidate David Ewings ended up winning votes.

The latest entitlements reports released on Wednesday detail flights, COMCAR and travelling allowance for the MPs campaigning.

Labor spokespeople Joel Fitzgibbon (agriculture), Catherine King (health), Nick Champion (manufacturing) and Stephen Jones (regional communications) claimed travelling allowance for overnight stays under the banner of "official business".

Matt Thistlethwaite, Lisa Chesters, Jenny Macklin, Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen took flights but did not stay overnight, and NSW senator Doug Cameron said his visit was "electorate business".

In total, they spent $15,984.02 on flights, travelling allowance and connections on the day of their travel.

Busy visits

Each were featured on Facebook campaigning with Mr Ewings.

A spokesperson for Ms King said "she travelled to the electorate and visited a local GP to discuss the pressures of [Malcolm] Turnbull's ongoing Medicare freeze, met with staff from Tamworth Hospital, and had a meeting with a leading medicinal cannabis advocate about the Government's failure to provide a reliable supply of regulated medicinal cannabis".

Mr Champion's office said he met with Costa Tomatoes, the Guyra Flower Farm, representatives from the University of New England, local industry and local council, Aspen Furniture and the Uniplan Group.

Mr Fitzgibbon's spokesperson said he held 10 separate visits or meetings in his two separate trips.

Mr Jones's office said he met with the local mayor and a local tourism promoter and held an NBN community forum.

Nationals questions

Mr Joyce's Nationals colleagues, senators Matt Canavan and Bridget McKenzie, along with David Gillespie, also visited during this period using travel entitlements, the latter two claiming travel allowance.

Dr Gillespie's office said he held health-related meetings in Inverell on November 21.

Senator McKenzie's spokesperson claimed she met with rural and regional credit unions to discuss reforms to cooperatives, mutuals and member-owned firms.

Nationals MPs received free flights from Rex Airlines to visit New England on December 2, the day of the vote.

The ABC reported earlier in February that Resources Minister Mr Canavan and MPs Llew O'Brien, Luke Hartsuyker, Dr Gillespie, Michael McCormack, Andrew Gee and Kevin Hogan travelled to Tamworth for the weekend of the by-election at their own expense.

Reforms commencing on January 1 were brought in to make entitlements easier to understand, and include a "dominant purpose" criteria to travel.

Mr Joyce won the by-election with 65 per cent of first preferences. Mr Ewings secured 11 per cent.

In total there were 23 flights recorded by non-local MPs to and from either Tamworth or Armidale in November.

That tally exceeded the total of the eight previous months combined.

Between April — the first month where records were published online — and October, none of these MPs made similar flights to the region.