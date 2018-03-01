Olympic Games' rising costs forcing many cities to baulk at being hosts

Updated 1 March 2018, 10:20 AEDT

The rising costs of hosting the Olympic Games is making them a less attractive prospect for many cities, but the value in being an Olympic city goes beyond the finances, writes Clint Thomas.

The UK spent almost $16b to host the 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games. (Credit: AAP)

Hosting the Olympics is now a hard sell.

Prohibitive costs and a question mark over the event's impact in today's fragmented media landscape has aspirational cities wondering if it's worth hosting an Olympic Games — a prestigious honour that once only belonged to the elite of the elite.

According to a report by Oxford University, the six summer and winter Games over the decade 2004-2014 cost an average of $11.4 billion.

That's without factoring in infrastructure such as roads, rail and airports.

All of those ran significantly over budget.

Already the Tokyo 2020 Games is projected to cost up to $16 billion — more than double the original price tag, with costs expected to soar further.

Japanese organisers are also dealing with a number of unexpected setbacks, including a recent scare over water quality.

Pyeongchang in South Korea has just had its turn at hosting an Olympics.

At those games Norway topped the medal tally, picking up 39 medals — 14 of them gold — to break the United States record of 37 at Vancouver in 2010.

But even the most dominant Winter Olympics nation — and one of the richest nations in the world — thought it too risky to host the 2022 games in its capital Oslo.

Norway was one of six European countries to pull out of contention, mainly due to the huge costs or a lack of public interest.

Beijing eventually topped a field of two. The other candidate was Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Neither are exactly winter sport heavyweights.

The Summer Olympics bid process has also been plagued by withdrawals. Paris will host the games in 2024 for a third time, the only other candidate Los Angeles was announced simultaneously as the host for 2028.

Hamburg, Budapest and Rome were all part of the process but pulled out due to a ground swell of opposition from citizens.

Olympic value not a matter of money

Recent host cities Rio and Athens are cautionary tales. So does anyone want to host the Olympics anymore?

"On the standard economic analysis which is looking at the particular cash flows that come through and the cost of hosting these games they don't seem to be profitable," explained economics expert and Winthrop Professor Raymond da Silva Rosa from the University of Western Australia.

But Professor da Silva Rosa believes the value of these events goes beyond the cost of hosting them.

"The big thing in finance or economics for the last few years has been signalling," he said.

"Not everything that is worthwhile can be captured in pure dollar terms and that is something we need to consider with the Olympics.

"What you are doing here with signalling is you are doing two things. You are signalling your ability and competence for putting on a fairly large-scale project and showcasing yourself to the world.

"Sydney did a very good job of that and it put them on the map."

The Sydney Olympics in 2000 cost almost $6.5 billion to put together, not including the wider costs for urban and transport infrastructure.

It was a big undertaking, but history shows it was a resounding success.

"I am proud and happy to proclaim that you have presented to the world the best Olympic Games ever," said then International Olympic Committee president Juan Antonio Samaranch at the closing ceremony.

Professor da Silva Rosa said the 2000 Games enhanced Sydney and Australia's reputation as a modern and dynamic place.

"You have got to be able to send out a signal that people know is credible in some way," he said.

"And the difficulty of staging a games and pulling it off is part of what makes it a test. And not all countries will pass that test.

"If everyone could past that test then it wouldn't be credible as a signal."