Rockmelon crisis talks after contaminated fruit linked to two deaths

Updated 1 March 2018, 7:40 AEDT

Leaders of Australia's melon industry will meet with supermarkets today to discuss strategies to get rockmelon back on shelves, after a listeria contamination linked to two deaths saw the affected fruit removed from stores.

The contamination is on the fruit's skin, not in the flesh. (Credit: ABC)

Leaders of Australia's melon industry will be meeting with supermarkets today to discuss strategies to get rockmelon back on shelves.

A listeria contamination connected to a New South Wales melon grower has been linked to two deaths in the state.

Ten cases of listeria from contaminated rockmelon have been identified in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Australian Melon Association industry development manager Dianne Fullelove said she would be meeting with Australian supermarkets today to discuss the best way to move forward.

"They are big suppliers of rockmelon so we're doing everything we can," she said.

"We'll be listening to what requirements they want for fruit to be proven to be as good as it can be, and our industry will be doing whatever it can to meet those requirements."

Grower 'devastated' by contamination

The outbreak has been traced to a farm at Nericon, near Griffith in the Riverina in NSW.

The grower has not supplied fruit since last Friday, and has started a voluntary trade level recall of any fruit that may still be in the market.

"He's just devastated, nobody wants to grow fruit that makes people sick," Ms Fullelove said.

"He has a very good food safety system in place but there has been a problem and he's bending over backwards now to work out where that problem is.

"He won't be supplying fruit until that's been sorted out."

The contamination is on the fruit's skin, not in the flesh.

Other melon varieties unaffected

Woolworths ripped rockmelons from shelves on Saturday and is offering customers refunds if they return the fruit with a receipt.

"We will continue to work closely with the New South Wales Food Authority until we get the all clear to restock rockmelons," a spokesperson said.

The Australian Melon Association said other varieties of melon have not been affected by the contamination.