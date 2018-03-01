Tummy tucks after pregnancy should be subsidised, specialist plastic surgeons say

Updated 1 March 2018, 6:40 AEDT

The surgery, referred to as radical abdominoplasty, can be used to treat chronic back pain and or incontinence acquired during pregnancy.

Rachael Nano began experiencing chronic back pain after the birth of her son Alexander. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Australia's peak body for specialist plastic surgeons is calling for a form of tummy tuck surgery to be subsidised by Medicare.

The surgery, referred to as radical abdominoplasty, can be used to treat chronic back pain and or incontinence acquired during pregnancy.

Canberra mother of two Rachael Nano is among about five million Australian women who acquired a number of abdominal injuries during their pregnancies.

"I really felt like I was a hostage to this, because I never knew when it would happen," Ms Nano said.

"Things weren't right and I really felt like I was a prisoner to this instability."

Ms Nano began experiencing regular and sporadic "excruciating, intense and debilitating" back, hip and pelvis pain eight years ago after the birth of her second child Alexander.

She also suffered tension headaches, radiating sciatica and, like many mothers, developed urinary incontinence.

"You can liken it to a sausage on the barbecue that has been cooked and that has exploded," Ms Nano said.

"That is exactly what it is like. All the insides come bursting out."

Despite the prolonged discomfort, Ms Nano said she remained very reluctant to commit to the elective surgery, considering it too "radical and extreme" at the time.

Instead she relied upon a stabilising abdominal belt and tried a number of other non surgical therapies and treatments, including physiotherapy, chiropractors, pilates and pain medication.

But she said the intense schedule of activities only provided short-term relief and the next flare up would often lead to hospitalisation.

'It has given me my life back'

In "desperation" two years ago, and after the repeated urging of her physiotherapist, Ms Nano chose to invest about $20,000 (including GST) on the abdominoplasty surgery.

The four-hour major surgery was followed by six weeks of recovery.

But Ms Nano said it "been life-changing".

"It has given me my life back," she said.

"There was a feeling that everything was lifted."

Her surgeon was Dr Alistair Taylor of Canberra's CAPS Clinic. He conducts about 60 abdominoplasties each year.

Dr Taylor said about 20 of those surgeries involved patients seeking removal of excess skin following radical weight loss, with the rest mostly women who encountered chronic pain after pregnancy.

Dr Taylor was also the lead author of a peer reviewed, Australian study published in the prestigious US journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, on Wednesday.

He said the studied showed what specialist plastic surgeons had long suspected — that the procedure, radical abdominoplasty, was functional, rather than just cosmetic.

Dr Taylor said the study involved eight other surgeons and 214 Australian patients monitored over six months and weight loss patients were excluded from the study group.

"It was unequivocal, we were overjoyed with the results," he said.

'Shame and scandal' that procedure not covered by Medicare

Dr Taylor and Australia's peak body for specialist plastic surgeons are calling on the Federal Health Department to review a decision two years ago to remove tummy tuck surgery after pregnancy from the Medicare Schedule of Benefits.

"The operation would cost approximately half, performed in a private hospital compared to what it does currently," Dr Taylor said.

He and other surgeons are preparing a formal submission to the Federal Health Department and the minister Greg Hunt.

Women like Ms Nano support surgeons' calls for the procedure to be reclassified by Medicare to cover other mothers with acquired pregnancy injuries.

"This was an injury I acquired while pregnant," she said.

"It is an absolute shame and a scandal that this is not covered by Medicare.

"There are hundreds, if not thousands, of women struggling."