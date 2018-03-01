US bonds are going up and that could mean some nasty things for your home loan and investments

Updated 1 March 2018, 23:40 AEDT

Rising bond yields in the US were behind last month's ugly market correction.

Bonds are heading north and it is not just causing anxiety for traders — it could be a world of pain for borrowers and investors. (Credit: Reuters)

If you have been blissfully unconcerned about the US 10-year Treasury bond, it may be time to start paying attention.

That is because the interest rate for that bond is a bit of a bellwether for where interest rates are heading, including here in Australia.

And there could be a shock in store, because traders predict the interest rate on the bond is on its way to a four-year high of 3 per cent.

"What is important is, does it go through 3 per cent, and stop 10 points later, or does it move up aggressively and go to 4 per cent," UBS Asset Management head of fixed income Anne Anderson said.

Game changer at 4 per cent

So what could happen if the return on the 10-year US Treasury bond rate rises to 3 per cent, and beyond?

"Now if it went to 4 per cent, that would be a game changer," Ms Anderson told PM.

Rising US interest rates would normally suggest growing confidence in the world's biggest economy.

The problem is analysts are not convinced America is strong enough to handle much higher interest rates.

Ms Anderson feared it could trigger big falls in property and share prices globally.

"It's taking us back to levels we haven't seen for over 10 years," she said.

"That would mean that monetary policy was tight, and what you should look for next, is the possibility of a recession."

Independent economist Warren Hogan agreed with her analysis.

He said the first step along that road would be mortgage defaults as borrowers were squeezed by higher interest rates.

"[The 10-year Treasury bond] is a benchmark for all other interest rates in other countries such as here in Australia," Mr Hogan said.

He argued a fast-rising US Treasury bond yield could ultimately hurt Australian borrowers.

"[There could be] small upward pressure on Australian interest rates and some upwards pressure on the cost of borrowing by Australian organisations and banks overseas, which could filter through to home-lending rates and other rates," he said.

Mortgages repayments will rise

AMP Capital looks after $179 billion in clients' funds.

Chief investment strategist Shane Oliver backed up Mr Hogan's analysis and warned those who have taken out fixed-interest loans will be most affected.

"The most direct link is to fixed-rate mortgages," he said.

"If mortgage rates in the US and elsewhere continue to rise like they have then, sooner or later Australian banks will start to increase their fixed mortgage rates.

"The flow-on to variable rates is a lot messier simply because they get their funding from multiple sources."

Dr Oliver was also nervous about superannuation balances.

"That's the nature of investing in share markets and financial markets, that you get these periods of volatility," he said.

"And it all depends on how quickly the bond yields rise."

That means investors and borrowers are again vulnerable to being caught out by rapidly rising interest rates.

It is why movements in the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond is all the big end of town is talking about right now.

"It's a very interesting time, there are a lot of people looking at it," UBS senior portfolio manager Jeff Grow told PM.

Correction triggered by rising yields

UBS manages roughly $30 billion of clients' funds, so Jeff Grow and his fellow traders need to have their fingers on the pulse.

"There are a lot of internet searches going through," Mr Grow said.

"If you put bond market into Google trends, you'll see that it's very, very topical at the moment.

"There are plenty of people out there that are expecting it to go through 3 per cent and are positioned for that already."

Needless to say, bond traders remain glued to their screens.

"There's a lot of numbers on screens, but you really have to be able to almost pan for gold," Mr Grow said.

Ms Anderson is equally obsessed.

"I'm watching it very very closely. I'm watching it morning, noon and night," she said.

Bonds may still be an eye-glazing conversation killer for most of us, but Mr Hogan believes it is foolhardy to ignore them.

"The whole equity market volatility we saw at the end of January was all about rising long term yields, inflation risks and stronger growth."

"[It was] all pointing to this concern about rising yields.

"[The stock market correction and the recent dip in property prices] really is probably just a taste of what's to come," Mr Hogan warned.