We've long heard Australian retail is doomed, but the reality isn't that simple

Updated 1 March 2018, 6:40 AEDT

The massive retail profits from the recent reporting season show the online shopping wipe-out hasn't hit.

We have long heard predictions of traditional retailing's demise — but it hasn't happened yet. (Credit: AAP)

Some of Australia's biggest shopping brands — JB Hi-Fi, Coles and Woolworths — have opened the cash registers to reveal massive profits.

But hold on: what happened to predictions of an online shopping wipe-out?

It turns out it's more complicated than you might have first thought.

The recent reporting season, when major companies unveil how much they earned and spent in the financial year to December, has seen big retailers do well.

At the same time, the world's largest online retailer, Amazon, has opened in Australia.

Chinese giants Alibaba and JD.com have local sites and offices too, although they're only taking goods out of Australia at this stage.

Kate Morris, the CEO of online make-up seller Adore Beauty, said Australia had barely started clicking with online shopping.

"Australian online retail is sitting about 7 per cent of total retail," she said.

"As a point of comparison in the UK it's 17 per cent, so there's still a way to go in terms of online penetration here."

Searching for a 'point of difference'

Former Myers boss Bernie Brooks, back in Australia for a summit on the future of retail, told ABC Radio Melbourne's Mornings with Jon Faine many large stores needed to make "significant changes" to the number of brands they had and the lax service they provided.

"The world's changed and unfortunately a lot of these models have got very big obligations with bricks and mortar [physical stores]… far too many stores and stores that are too big," he said.

"I was in Selfridges in London last week and, astonishingly, they put a boxing ring on the top level for a period of a few months.

"They used to have a cinema there before. And every time you go to places like Selfridges there's 'retail-tainment' going on that really adds a point of difference."

Myers is struggling.

The chain releases its half-year results in March but has already lost CEO Richard Umbers after a string of profit downgrades.

The company said first-half profit was now expected to come in between $37 million and $41 million (a slump from $63 million in the same period last year).

They're trapped between the lower-end discount variety stores like Kmart, Target and The Reject Shop, high-end chains like David Jones and a plethora of online outlets targeting non-perishable consumer goods.

The 'China story' continues

JD.com opened their Australasian office this week, seeking to take our food, vitamins, and baby formula to a quarter of a billion people.

JD.com is — with competitor Alibaba — one of the largest e-commerce companies in China and as powerful there as Amazon has been in the US, UK and Australia.

It is partnered with the dominant social media messaging platform WeChat, which is used each month by almost 1 billion people.

JD.com international president Winston Cheng said the company is here to get the jump on their competitors: by directly sourcing infant formula, vitamins and fresh produce.

The "clean" reputation of Australian food is part of the appeal. In 2008, 300,000 children were poisoned by contaminated milk powder in China. Six died.

The scandal scarred the nation regarding food safety standards and boosted the import of a broad range of products from countries with stricter rules.

"Australian products are already [in the] top five on our platform, on a by-country basis," Mr Cheng said.

"That goes to people's concern about food safety and they want Australian products: it's very clean."

Their new Australasian office isn't to sell to locals or expats, but to take produce from Australian small and medium enterprises — SMEs — to the rapidly expanding Chinese middle class.

"We are a retailer — we have buyers on our platform sourcing goods," Mr Cheng said.

"We offer a differential service for small SMEs who don't have the brand visibility that we have in a large Chinese market. Our platform [will] help small SMEs get into China."

Australia's goods and services exports to China rose a massive 25 per cent in 2016-17, to a record $110 billion.

As David White, national leader of Deloitte's Retail, Wholesale & Distribution Group, notes, platforms like JD.com and Alibaba let Australian producers try out the China adventure to see if it's for them.

"They were the third-fastest-growing retailer globally last year and the 28th largest retailer globally, so it's a really big story for Australian retail," he said.

"It gives Australian retailers to access to markets that would be very hard to get to on their own."

Bricks and mortar ain't dead yet

Back at home, consumer electronics chain JB Hi-Fi is on the rise, joining the top 250 global retailers in the 21st edition of the annual Deloitte Global Powers of Retailing report.

JB Hi-Fi debuts at number 218 on the global list. Wesfarmers, the parent company of Coles and Bunnings, is 21st, while Woolworths is 23rd.

So it's not a straight line — that online is killing "bricks and mortar" stores.

Retailers and landlords are taking dynamic steps to draw people in.

And the online space is as diverse as any mall: with huge anchor stores, branded chains and niche businesses serving targeted consumers.

As Kate Morris puts it:

"Amazon is all about efficiency. It's not about love. Those big marketplaces, they're very impersonal. And they're fine if you're just re-purchasing, or you already know what you need," she said.

"Sure, it'll come, in a box, probably on time. But if you want a shopping experience, you're not going to get that."