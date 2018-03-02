Australia, New Zealand influence in Pacific waning as China flexes its muscles

Updated 2 March 2018, 1:50 AEDT

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters warns Australia and New Zealand's influence in the Pacific is waning as China flexes its muscles in the region.

Winston Peters said New Zealand would pour more resources into the region. (Credit: AAP)

Winston Peters used an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney to vow that New Zealand would pour more money and resources into the region.

"We see in 2018 a region challenged by a dizzying array of social and environmental problems, and one attracting an increasing number of external actors and interests," Mr Peters said.

"So much is changing the Pacific, and sometimes it is not for the best."

While Australia is still the largest aid donor in the Pacific, China has ramped up aid and infrastructure projects throughout the region in recent years.

Mr Peters largely avoided naming China throughout his speech — but made it clear which nation he was primarily referring to.

The Foreign Minister told the Institute that new generations of Pacific leaders were "more confident", and "more comfortable" courting other countries with deep pockets.

"In the Pacific overall it's become an increasingly contested strategic space, no longer neglected by great power ambition," he said.

"Pacific leaders have more options. This is creating a degree of strategic anxiety."

Australia's Minister for the Pacific, Concetta Fierrevanti-Wells, famously voiced that anxiety a few months ago, when she accused Beijing of building "white elephants" and "roads to nowhere" throughout the Pacific in an attempt to build influence.

Mr Peters was scathing about the way Senator Wells handled that controversy, saying she had managed to anger both Chinese and Pacific leaders.

"If you're going to make a statement then don't offend both parties. That's exactly what happened," he said.

"We will try to be much more subtle than that."

But he voiced similar concerns about some Chinese aid projects in the region, and vowed that New Zealand would boost aid spending, as well as beefing up its diplomatic presence.

Mr Peters also appealed to Australian policymakers to refocus their attention on the region, and "pool resources" with New Zealand to reassert influence.

"We have never, since 1945, needed each other more," he told the Institute.

Support for China's ambitious Belt and Road project waning

Mr Peters also indicated New Zealand might now back away from Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

The former New Zealand government signed an MOU backing the Belt and Road, a series of massive infrastructure schemes spanning continents.

But Australian policymakers are more wary, because they suspect the initiative is primarily a strategic tool to project Beijing's influence.

Mr Peters said he "regretted the speed" with which the previous New Zealand Government signed the MOU.

"They couldn't have known with any depth exactly what it all meant," he said.

"I do not feel we should be bound because the previous government signed up to something."

"Let's face we have all got belts and we have all got roads! … What is actually new here?"