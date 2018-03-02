Can't get through to Centrelink? Busy signals jump as pensioners wait longer to talk to staff

Updated 2 March 2018, 12:00 AEDT

Can't get through to Centrelink?

Older Australians are waiting an average of 25 minutes to speak with Centrelink on the phone and more than 33 million calls have gone unanswered in the past nine months.

That's an increase of more than half a million unanswered calls compared to the same period a year earlier, prompting concerns the Government agency is underfunded.

Department of Human Services (DHS) secretary Renee Leon said the agency remained committed to improving services and the increase could not be blamed on staffing or resourcing.

"There hasn't been any reduction in the number of staff on the lines over recent years, at all, so the idea this is occurring because we are reducing staff on the phones is not accurate," Ms Leon said.

Labor senator Murray Watt said it was unacceptable pensioners were waiting six minutes longer to speak with someone at Centrelink compared to last year.

"In 2016-17, older Australians were waiting 19 minutes to get through to Centrelink and that's gone up in a few months to 25-and-a-half minutes," Senator Watt said.

"There has also been a shocking increase in busy signals. If this continues we are looking at 1.2 million times that older Australians call Centrelink and get a busy signal."

But DHS officials told an estimates hearing the department had improved its record in the past few months, and that improvement would be reflected at the end of the financial year.

"We did have a higher-than-normal [number of busy signals] in the first three months of the year," DHS deputy secretary Barry Jackson said.

"It's very important to notice that the trend for the last five months shows a 9 million year-on-year decrease [on last year].

"By the end of the year, we will be substantially less than the same time last year."

The Government agency paid more than $400,000 to a consultancy firm for advice on how to improve its call centre record.

Greens, Labor say Centrelink clearly understaffed

Ms Leon said the increase in busy signals was partly due to an increasing number of people using auto-dial applications, which repeatedly call Centrelink until staff answer.

But Greens senator Rachel Siewert said the use of these apps was a symptom of Centrelink's poor service records, rather than the cause.

"For the department to play down the role of under-resourcing of staffing is just ridiculous," Senator Siewert said.

"It is clear the department needs to be better resourced so it's not scrambling.

"Yes, there are problems with technology, but it's a multifaceted problem and more broadly the department needs more resources to cope with this issue."

Senator Watt said he believed the department was being misleading when it said its staffing levels remained stable, saying many jobs had been outsourced as demand increased.

"I think that whatever the department say, this is clearly the result of understaffing in Centrelink," Senator Watt said.

"The evidence is very clear that Centrelink is grossly understaffed and under-resourced."

Senator Watt said moving Centrelink services online would be beneficial for many Australians but there were some concerns for older Australians.

"The reality is many of them don't feel comfortable or have the experience of dealing with the Government online," Senator Watt said.

"It's just completely unfair on older Australians to be saying to them, 'The way to get through to us is by getting on the internet', when you may not have the experience to do it."