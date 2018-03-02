China cites Australian critics to trash Clive Hamilton's controversial new book

Updated 2 March 2018, 19:25 AEDT

The Australian backlash to Silent Invasion has given Beijing a way to publicly critique the book without having to address the allegations it contains.

The book's release comes at a time when Australian officials concede relations have entered a period of tension. (Credit: Reuters)

When China's Foreign Ministry wants to make a point, it often comes in the form of what appear to be coordinated questions.

And this week, one of the most excitable advocates of China's foreign policy, the Communist Party's own tabloid Global Times, delivered a perfectly worded Dorothy Dixer to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

At the daily media briefing, a reporter asked about prominent academic Clive Hamilton's recent book Silent Invasion: How China is Turning Australia into a Puppet State, saying:

"The Australian business community and academic institutions have criticised the book as inventing stories for malicious sensationalism, condemning the author for poisoning Australia-China relations for achieving fame. What is your comment?"

In response, Ms Hua delivered the most strident public criticism from an official to date, trashing the book as "completely meaningless", "slander" and "good for nothing".

On the same day, an online section of the Global Times published a summary of the criticism the book has received from Australian politicians and academics, accompanied by a photo of the book being flushed down the toilet.

Among the high-profile critics cited was former prime minister Paul Keating — a long-time proponent of Asian engagement and an adviser to a Chinese state development bank.

His description of the Charles Sturt University public ethics professor as a "nincompoop" was translated as "idiot".

Up until now, Chinese officials and the state-controlled media have not paid much attention to the book — which claims China's Communist Party is seeking to control Australia's Chinese diaspora and systematically erode Australia's democracy.

China's Government has instead been more worried about what it construed as anti-Chinese rhetoric from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and other members of the Government during debate over new anti-spying laws.

Mr Turnbull's strident defence of Australian sovereignty as well as a year-long series of critical media reports about Beijing's influence rattled Chinese officials, who up until then appeared to be on a diplomatic roll.

In what Beijing calls "the new era" of diplomacy, China is becoming accustomed to being feted overseas by politicians clamouring for Chinese investment.

High-profile books and headlines alleging malicious Chinese influence don't fit the narrative.

But now the backlash to Silent Invasion in Australia has given Beijing a way to publicly critique a high-profile book without having to address in detail the allegations it contains.

As some critics have pointed out, Professor Hamilton's claims of widespread Communist Party infiltration could fuel perceptions of an anti-China witch hunt and give Beijing "more ammunition" to level accusations of Western hypocrisy.

Publicly chiding the book and the author, instead of flat out ignoring it, is also useful for China at a time when Australian officials concede relations are in a "period of tension".

Mr Turnbull is due to visit China this year, and the pressure will naturally fall on him more than the increasingly powerful President Xi Jinping to cool the public debate enough to allow a visit to go ahead.

The publicity appears to be good for Hamilton too.

"The book has been selling strongly and has gone to a second printing after only five days," he said.