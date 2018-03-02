Donald Trump's tariffs not great for Australia, but terrible for the US

Updated 2 March 2018, 17:35 AEDT

Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs are unlikely to harm China.

"Nobody builds walls better than me," US President Donald Trump says. (Credit: Reuters)

United States President Donald Trump is a great fan of building walls and as he modestly put it, "Nobody builds walls better than me".

As an aside to his 2015 panegyric on wall building, Mr Trump added, "I'll build them very inexpensively".

It is hard to see how that works out with his plans for the Great Big Steel and Aluminium Tariff Wall he plans to construct around the world's biggest economy to keep out pesky imports.

Even Republicans are unhappy

Outside the owners of US steel and aluminium mills and their declining workforce, it is hard to find anyone who thinks it is a great idea.

The list of those opposing the tax on imports includes Republican free-traders, especially representatives of rural constituencies, the US Commerce Department, the US military and that is just within the Washington beltway.

The US Commerce Department plugged the plans for a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminium into its modelling and found, just for starters, the idea was bad for national security because it weakens domestic manufacturers who supply among other things, the US military.

"In plain language, these tariffs are a terrible idea," said Tom Porcelli, US chief economist with the investment bank RBC.

"In fact it is such a terrible idea that there was talk amongst the GOP [Republican Party] today about pulling some of the President's unilateral trade authority."

As Kansas-based Republican chairman of the House Agriculture Committee Pat Roberts said: "Every time you do this you get retaliation [and] agriculture is the number one target."

"I think this is terribly counterproductive for the agriculture economy."

Watch out soybean and other croppers who rely on exports to China and the EU for a large part of their livelihoods. Revenge can be served with pulses and grain too.

While Mr Trump said, "We're going to build out steel industry back and our aluminium industry back", it ignores the damage higher prices which are attached to protected products, will have on factories buying US steel and aluminium.

For a start, the big car makers and their workers won't be happy. Toyota was first off the grid, saying more than 90 per cent of the steel and aluminium used in their US-built cars was sourced in the US.

"The administration's decision to impose substantial steel and aluminium tariffs will adversely impact automakers, the automotive supplier community and consumers," Toyota told Reuters.

The price of oil and gas rigs will head up again at a time when many onshore enterprises operate at the marginal break-even cost of production.

National security and jobs

So how does the Great Big Tariff Wall stack up on its primary twin mandates of boosting national security and jobs?

No very well, according to Mr Porcelli.

"Leaving aside the fact that the Pentagon has already come out against these tariffs —ironically on national security grounds— guess who are our biggest suppliers of steel and aluminium? Europe and Canada, respectively," Mr Porcelli said.

"So does the administration actually believe that our two strongest allies represent a national security threat?

"That is so hard to believe that it borders on absurd."

Mr Porcelli argues the whole idea that this is aimed at punishing China is, well, a red herring — so to speak.

"China doesn't even make it into the top 10 in terms of countries we import steel from and the vast majority of our imported aluminium comes from Canada — we import more than four times as much from Canada as we do from China," he said.

As for US jobs, steelmaking is pretty small beer compared to those employed in factories consuming steel.

For every worker employed in steelmaking and mining steel's primary minerals, there are 16 workers in downstream manufacturing.

"The negative impact from these tariffs on those downstream industries from a margin and employment perspective is difficult to predict, but it is rather obvious that the winners/losers ratio seems extremely skewed," Mr Porcelli said.

Australia a small fish in tariff net

So where does that leave Australia? Well we are nowhere near the top 10 in terms of US steel imports and we snuck into equal 10th spot — along with Germany and India — in alumina and aluminium imports at $US300 million last year.

While the US is our second-biggest importer of aluminium goods, it accounts for barely 10 per cent of exports.

China is a far more serious buyer, shovelling in 32 million tonnes, or about three-quarters of Australia's export production.

Australia's biggest steelmaker Bluescope may even be a net beneficiary of the Great Big Trump Tariff Wall.

The company exports about 300,000 tonnes from its Port Kembla mill to the US west coast a year, where its coated and largely sold as its Colorbond product.

That represents about 10 per cent of Bluescope's exports. Not insignificant, but not huge.

Bluescope has invested about $3 billion into its US steel business and employs about 3,000 US citizens in its endeavours.

It is loathe to discuss what the tariff means for it until it sees the details, which are expected to be released next week, but it hopes to win exemptions as it processes its imported steel on US soil, behind the wall.

But the big beneficiary for Bluescope may be its now wholly-owned Northstar steel mill at Delta, Ohio —in the heart of the US rustbelt.

It has been a big part of Bluescopes's remarkable turnaround contributing $145 million — or about a third — of the company's pre-tax first-half earnings announced last month.

It now produces about 2,000 tonnes of US steel a year, more than quadrupling output since Bluescope first took a 50 per cent stake in the business in the 90s.

As a biggish mill employing US workers and producing US steel, Northstar may be a brilliant hedge against any fall in prices caused by several million tonnes of steel washing around the world, trying to find a market outside the US.

Rio Tinto wary

As one of the biggest aluminium exporters to the US through its expensive — and almost company destroying —pre-GFC acquisition of Alcan, Rio Tinto arguably has the most to lose.

The bulk of the old-Alcan smelting operations are unfortunately on the wrong side of the tariff wall, in Canada.

Rio's management is more than a little concerned, but has yet to see the details of Mr Trump's plans — and whether they are regarded as friends or foes.

"We will continue to engage with US officials to underscore the benefits of the integrated North American aluminium supply chain, including the jobs it supports on each side of the border," Rio said in a statement this morning.

"Aluminium from Canada has long been a reliable and secure input for U.S. manufacturers — including the defence sector," Rio added, playing the national security card.

Having turned around a business that has suffered close to $40 billion in impairments, being locked out of one of its biggest markets would not be a happy outcome for Rio.

The winners?

The immediate winners are pretty easy to identify.

Reuters reported three of the largest American steelmakers — Nucor Corp, United States Steel Corp and Steel Dynamics — collectively added almost $US1billion to their market value, since talk of the Great Big Tariff Wall based surfaced late last week.

Two of the biggest steel users — Ford and General Motors — dropped a combined $US4 billion last night alone.

That's the nature of great big walls. There are two sides to them, generally separating the winners and losers.