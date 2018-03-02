Former Treasury secretary Ken Henry backs cut to corporate tax rate

Updated 2 March 2018, 1:50 AEDT

Former Treasury secretary Ken Henry, the man who carried out a comprehensive review of Australia's tax system a decade ago, backs a cut to the corporate tax rate but says taxes will need to go up to fund government spending.

Former treasury secretary Dr Ken Henry listens at the Henry Tax review forum at the Australian National University in Canberra, Monday, July 16, 2012. (Credit: AAP)

The man who carried out a comprehensive review of Australia's tax system a decade ago said the focus on corporate and personal tax cuts appears very strange given the "simple fact that seems too horrible to admit" that the total tax take is too low and "unsustainable".

But Ken Henry supports the government's policy to cut the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent in order to compete with countries who have already cut their rates.

"Of course we will have to cut our company tax rate," he said.

"In a world of mobile capital, countries don't get to choose their own company tax rate in perpetuity."

The Government is also likely to seize on his support for the contested claim that a corporate tax cut should lead to wage increases for workers.

"There is good reason to think that a lower company tax rate will drive a faster rate of investment and labour productivity growth, and that should support higher wages growth over time."

But he slammed the level of focus on the corporate tax rate and downplayed the importance of any cut.

"Cutting the company tax rate is only a small part of a required restructuring of our tax system, and that in turn is only a small part of the policy reform program that will be required if we are to ensure that all Australians have the opportunity to choose a life of real value."

Instead, he is called for a "more considered debate on tax reform", and the need to move away from "polarising debate" on corporate taxes which is "the opposite of the sort of discussions we should be having".

He said politicians and businesses will need to convince a cynical public that tax reform can actually improve their lives.

"Australia will get no progress on tax reform unless the community sees vested interest make way for the national interest."

Dr Henry is now the Chairman of the National Australia Bank and said business must shoulder the blame for its failure to gather public support for tax reform.

"We in business should not expect to be taken seriously in tax reform debates until we demonstrate a serious commitment to a purpose that improves the wellbeing of Australians."

"Surely nobody needs to spell out why a businessperson, motivated by nothing more than profit, is going to have a hard time convincing anybody of the merits of a proposition to cut the rate of tax applying to profit."