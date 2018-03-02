Heavy rain set to fall across large parts of western Queensland

Updated 2 March 2018, 9:00 AEDT

Large areas of western Queensland are about to receive the best rainfall in years, but it's still a lottery as to who will get the heaviest downpours, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The heaviest rain in years is set to drench large sections of western Queensland over the next few days as the low-pressure system that has flooded Townsville moves inland, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says.

But there is still a high degree of uncertainty over precisely where that might occur.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 350 millimetres of rain fell in the Townsville region.

The BOM is predicting the deep low-pressure system will move as far west as Cloncurry, with at least 50mm predicted to fall across in many areas all the way south to Longreach and areas further west.

There could also be falls of up to 200mm in some areas, although forecaster David Crock admitted they were not yet certain where that would happen.

For many areas it was expected to be the heaviest rain in at least seven years.

"It's going to be the heaviest rainfall we've seen in a fair long period of time," Mr Crock said.

"We are expecting significant rainfall — some places could easily see 200mm of rain falling."

But Mr Crock said the exact location of the falls was hard to guarantee.

"At the moment [we've precited it to hit] from the lower Gulf country, down through Cloncurry, getting to maybe Winton through Sunday, and then possibly tracking a little bit further east to areas west of Longreach," he said.

"But exactly where that low-pressure system moves will have a big impact on were the heaviest of those rainfall totals will be.

"At this stage we are encourage people to keep an eye on the forecasts and warnings — it is a changeable situation."

Eyes on the skies in Boulia

Boulia Shire has been officially in drought since April 2013.

Boulia Mayor Rick Britton said if rain arrived it would be an emotional time for many.

"I'd say there'd be a fair few tears — it's really at that point.

"I'd probably just carry on and do what I do and have my rum, but I keep telling everyone if it rained that much I'd have to have a lemon to wipe the silly grin off my face," Mr Britton said

Townsville deluge 500mm in some areas

Townsville residents are mopping up today after the north Queensland city received its most significant rainfall in four years.

BOM said the system dumped more than 500mm in some areas over the past few days.

Floodwaters at Giru reached a record level of 3.1 metres on Thursday night and the Ross River Dam hit 80 per cent capacity up from 14.5 per cent on Monday.

BOM senior hydrologist Paul Birch said it was "fortunate" the rain had fallen in just the right spot.

"Things were looking pretty dire as we know, so it's pretty fortunate to get that rain centred right over Townsville," he said.

"The levels from the dam are still rising and still filling up, so it's looking really good for water for Townsville."