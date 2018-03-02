Holden confirms hundreds of thousands of cars affected by Takata airbag recall

Updated 2 March 2018, 14:20 AEDT

Approximately 330,000 Holden cars will be recalled across Australia over fears they contain faulty Takata airbags, the manufacturer has confirmed.

The Federal Government announced a compulsory recall of vehicles fitted with the defective airbags earlier this week.

In a statement, Holden said it would contact customers directly if their car would be recalled.

The airbags have been associated with 20 deaths globally, including one death in Australia last year.

The faulty Takata airbags' inflators contain a defect that can cause them to explode and propel shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

A subset of the airbags called "alpha" are considered to pose the highest risk of all those recalled, classified as "critical", but Holden said it had never used any in its vehicles.

"We are developing our plan in response to the recall," the company said in a statement.

