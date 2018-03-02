Human rights commission denies new Qld trains exemption for disability access faults

Updated 2 March 2018, 14:20 AEDT

The Human Rights Commission refuses the Queensland Government's request to exempt their defective new $4.5 billion trains from disability laws, just weeks out from the Commonwealth Games which will rely heavily on the rail network.

The mistake is the latest in a series of problems with the new trains. (Credit: ABC)

The Human Rights Commission has refused a Queensland Government request to exempt their defective new $4.5 billion trains from disability laws, just weeks out from the Commonwealth Games which will rely heavily on the rail network.

New Generation Queensland Rail trains have already been plagued with issues, including a late rollout and problems with access paths and unisex toilets being too small.

Eight of the nine new trains are needed to help transport hundreds of thousands of people to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month, but it is unclear how the preliminary findings will affect the plans.

The commission also questioned the Government's decision to purchase "non-compliant" trains.

"The Disability Discrimination Act has made it unlawful for public transport providers to discriminate on the ground of disability since 1993.

"It is not clear to the commission why the Queensland Government procured non-compliant trains in 2013, or why the rectification work did not occur between procurement in 2013 and entry into passenger service in 2017."

The fleet was ordered under the previous Newman government, which said at the time they were coming in at half the price the previous government had paid for its rollingstock.

It was supposed to begin rolling out by the end of 2016, but on-track testing uncovered problems with braking, air-conditioning, ventilation, sightlines for train drivers, and disability access.

It is believed without an exemption, the defects put Queensland Rail at risk of lawsuits from people with disabilities unable to fully access the trains.

"The commission is of the preliminary view that it will refuse to grant the majority of the temporary exemptions sought by the applicants in this matter," the commission's Emeritus Professor Rosalind Croucher AM wrote.

"The commission is not persuaded that the reasons advanced in favour of the exemption outweigh the discriminatory impact of the non-compliant trains on people with disability."

The commission has granted one exemption for Queensland Rail relating to rail conveyances.

'Potential chaos' for Commonwealth Games: Opposition

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the threat of having to remove non-compliant trains created "potential chaos" for the Commonwealth Games.

"We have been expressing for some time our concerns about the transport arrangements for the Games," he said.

"We now have grave concerns that this could be an international embarrassment for us."

He said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk must now "show leadership" and decide whether or not to remove the trains from service.

The commission said it considered submissions from 20 individuals, government agencies and disability advocates.

It said it did not have the power to order the trains be removed, but the decision confirms the use of the trains is in breach of the Disability Discrimination Act.